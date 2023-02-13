Meath GAA pre-season round-up

ST COLMCILLE’S were unable to build on their opening round Feis Cup win against Dunshaughlin as they suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Seneschalstown last Friday night, going down on a 0-14 to 1-9 scoreline.

The hosts made a dream start with their opening score a goal from Danny Ehichoya after just five minutes. James Conlon, Cathal Hilliard and Oisín Ó Murchú all accounted for fine points as the Cille’s enjoyed a 1-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

Seneschalstown hit three points in the third quarter to narrow the gap and the half was 17 minutes old before Graham Reilly added to the Cille’s tally. However, Seneschalstown continued to dominate and were level 0-10 to 1-7 following a Cathal Finnegan point on 50 minutes.

Reilly restored the Cille’s lead but the sides were level with just a minute of normal time remaining. It was the visitors who finished the strongest, however, with late scores from Cathal Finnegan and Alan Mulvany to claim the points.

In the same group, Gaeil Colmcille picked up their second win following a 1-12 to 0-9 success over Dunshaughlin.

The Kells men led 0-5 to 0-2 approaching half-time but Dunshaughlin finished the half strongly to be just a point in arrears 0-5 to 0-6 at the break.

Gaeil Colmcille hit the opening three points of the second half and while Dunshaughlin got it back to two at one stage, the game’s only goal from Brian Hanlon proved decisive.

Summerhill clinched their place in the semi-finals following a 3-9 to 0-10 win over Wolfe Tones who had a bye in the opening round. The ’Hill led 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time and had plenty to spare at the finish following second half goals from Conor Lyons, Conor Frayne and Kevin Ryan.

Darragh McGovern and Jamie Browne both contributed 1-3 for Donaghmore/Ashbourne who easily saw off the challenge of local rivals Ratoath 2-13 to 1-6.

Holders Simonstown remain in contention for a knockout spot after defeating Trim 0-16 to 0-11.

Dunboyne continued their winning run with a 0-11 to 1-7 victory over Ballinabrackey.

In the Corn na Boinne, St Patrick’s recorded two wins in the space of four days which was enough to clinch a knockout spot.

They overcame St Michael’s 3-15 to 1-9 in a rearranged match and followed it up with a 1-18 to 0-9 victory over Walterstown.

The outcome of the final round tie between Duleek-Bellewstown and Rathkenny will decide which club makes it to the knockout stages after Rathkenny bounced back from the defeat by O’Mahony’s to overcome Nobber, 4-5 to 0-9. Duleek-Bellewstown are the only unbeaten team in the group following their 1-13 to 1-9 win over O’Mahony’s.

In the Tailteann Shield, Podge McGowan scored 1-5 as Slane overcame Carnaross, 2-16 to 2-10. Conor Forde accounted for the other Slane goal.

Drumconrath suffered a second defeat in the Shield competition after going down to Moynalty, 2-14 to 0-9. Matthew Durnin top-scored for the Drums with three points