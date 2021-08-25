MEATH GAA | Make-or-break on hectic Champonship weekend

IT’S make or break for a number of teams in this weekend’s Round Two of championship fixtures including three of the teams fancied for outright honours in the senior grade, Simonstown, Dunboyne and Gaeil Colmcille.

East Meath outfit St Colmcille’s can all but clinch a spot in the knockout stages if they overcome the challenge of Na Fianna in Pairc Tailteann on Saturday evening.

SFC

GROUP A

Donaghmore/Ashbourne v Ratoath, Pairc Tailteann, Sunday 1.30

The champions had it easy in their opening defence of their Keegan Cup crown and another win is on the cards here in what is a local derby. The Ashbourne men have been desperately disappointing all year and they went down to O’Mahonys in the opening round.

Verdict: Ratoath.

Dunshaughlin v O’Mahonys, Dunsany, Sunday 3.0

O’Mahonys conceded the last five points but emerged victorious over Donaghmore/Ashbourne by the minimum. Dunshaughlin on the other hand suffered a 10 defeat at the hands of the champions and will do well to avoid the relegation play-off yet again.

Verdict: O’Mahonys

GROUP B

St Colmcille’s v Na Fianna, Pairc Tailteann, Saturday 6.30

Both recorded big scores and won by large margins in the opening round so this could be quite a battle between two sides that rely heavily on youth. Cille’s second half display against Ballinabrackey was in sharp contrast to what they produced in the first when they struggled against the 2020 intermediate champions. They have plenty of scoring power and James Conlon will take watching. Na Fianna though are probably a better balanced side and could sneak the win.

Verdict: Na Fianna

Curraha v Ballinabrackey, Summerhill, Sunday 3.30

The loss of James McEntee following his dismissal after picking up a second yellow card didn’t help Curraha’s cause against Na Fianna. Diarmuid and Conor Moriarty, is he is fit, as well as Jack O’Connor in attack could give Curraha the edge. Ballinabrackey will be without Danny Quinn, red-carded against St Colmcille’s, and they could struggle for scores. The losers of this one will have a battle on their hands to survive.

Verdict: Curraha

GROUP C

Moynalvey v Gaeil Colmcille, Trim, Sunday 3.0

Moynalvey will be on a high following their fine win over Simonstown and victory here will secure a knockout spot. Gaeil Colmcille will be disappointed to only draw with Wolfe Tones and will be keen to make amends. Cillian O’Sullivan, scorer of nine points against Simonstown, is Moynalvey’s key player but it is the Kells men who are tipped to stay in contention.

Verdict: Gaeil Colmcille

Wolfe Tones v Simonstown, Pairc Tailteann, Sunday 4.0

Another local derby and there is not much that these teams don’t know about each other. Tones did well to snatch a draw the last day while Simonstown will be disappointed with their start to the campaign. It is a must win match for the north Navan men and expect them to bounce back in style.

Verdict: Simonstown

GROUP D

Summerhill v Skryne, Moynalvey, Saturday 6.30

A late Shane McEntee point denied Skryne a shock win over Dunboyne though they had an extra man for the entire second half and should have won. Summerhill will provide another big test in this one. The ‘Hill rallied to overcome Seneschalstown after trailing by seven points at one stage. Another win looks on the cards.

Dunboyne v Seneschalstown, Skryne, Friday 7.30

With such a wealth of talent Dunboyne should be doing much better. They need victory here or they will be facing another early championship exit. Seneschalstown are a solid enough outfit with plenty of scoring potential but it is all about survival these days.

Verdict: Dunboyne

IFC

St Patrick’s v Blackhall Gaels, Kilbride, Saturday 6.0

St Patrick’s let a three point lead slip and were forced to share the spoils with Bective in their opening round. This will be a tough assignment for them against a Blackhall side that are coming off the back of an impressive win against Nobber.

Verdict: St Patrick’s

Syddan v Oldcastle, Moynalty, Friday 7.45.

Syddan never looked like getting the better of Walterstown and were well beaten by the final whistle. This is a massive match for them against an Oldcastle team that will be buoyant after scoring 2-1 in added time to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Meath Hill. Syddan cannot afford another defeat and that could spur them to lift their game.

Verdict: Syddan

Duleek-Bellewstown v Ballivor, Bective, Sunday 3.0

Both hit big scores in their respective wins over Kilmainham and Drumbaragh. The East Meath outfit are flying at present and should record another win.

Verdict: Duleek-Bellewstown

Rathkenny v Ballinlough, Kilmainhamwood, Saturday 6.30

Rathkenny had it relatively easy against Dunderry and while Ballinlough will pose stubborn opponents Dudley Farrell’s side should continue their winning ways.

Verdict: Rathkenny

JFC

St Vincent’s v Kilbride, Walterstown, Sunday 3.0

Last year’s finalists should record back-to-back win against an emerging Kilbride.

Verdict: St Vincent’s

Slane v Dunsany, Ardcath, Saturday 6.0

A tough ask for Slane against one of the championship favourites.

Verdict: Dunsany