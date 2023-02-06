Meath GAA Feis Cup, Corn na Boinne and Tailteann Cup round-up

Cillian O’Sullivan of Meath in action against Emmet McMahon of Clare during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Clare at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Dáire Brennan/Sportsfile

JODY DEVINE made a winning start as manager with St Colmcille’s, in what is a tough group in the Feis Cup, in Dunshaughlin last Friday night.

The Cille’s emerged winners, 1-18 to 2-9, after leading 0-10 to 0-5 at half-time. Dunshaughlin led heading into the final quarter, 2-9 to 0-13, but then David O’Byrne struck for a Cille’s goal and the visitors strengthened their grip on proceedings after that to end convincing winners.

In the same group, Gaeil Colmcille edged out Seneschalstown by the minimum, 2-10 to 2-9, at Fr Tully Park, with the Kells men grabbing a late goal to snatch the victory. It was Seneschalstown who edged the exchanges throughout the opening half and at the break enjoyed a 1-7 to 0-4 advantage. The goal arrived from Donie Commons who finished to the net following good work by Robbie Finnegan.

Gaeil Colmcille responded strongly in the third quarter and despite losing a man to a black card, they hit a goal and five points to move into a 1-9 to 1-7 lead with the goal from the penalty spot, courtesy of Brian O’Hanlon.

The half was 25 minutes old before Seneschalstown added to their opening half score, Dylan Keating finding the net after Commons intercepted a short kickout. O’Hanlon levelled from a free but two quickfire points by Cathal Finnegan had Seneschalstown back in front with time almost up. However, they were unable to hold on as the visitors struck for the match-winning goal.

Goals from Conor Frayne and Barry Dardis proved central to Summerhill’s 2-10 to 0-12 win over Skryne. Both goals arrived in the opening half and at the break it was 2-7 to 0-5 in favour of the ‘Hill.

Summerhill only managed a single point in the third quarter and Skryne reduced the deficit to four heading into the final quarter. Points from Oisín Keogh and Niall Finnerty reduced the deficit further but that was as close as Skryne got and Summerhill made the game safe in the closing minutes.

David McEntee scored six points as Dunboyne overcame understrength Curraha at Joe McDermott Park. The teams finished the first half level at 0-3 apiece with McEntee scoring all three points for the eventual winners, including one from the penalty spot.

A goal by Seán McDonnell was what separated Na Fianna and Ballinabrackey with the Enfield outfit coming out on top 1-9 to 0-9. Ballinabrackey had led 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time but their challenge faded in the second half.

Simonstown and Donaghmore/Ashbourne shared the spoils, 0-11 to 1-8, at the north-Navan venue with the hosts snatching an equalising point in the final minutes.

Kevin Reilly took charge of county champions Ratoath for the first time against his old club Trim and it proved to be a losing start with the town side coming out on top, 1-8 to 0-8.

In the Corn na Boinne, Duleek-Bellewstown overcame Nobber, 0-12 to 0-11, while Navan O’Mahony’s were comfortable 1-12 to 0-6 winners over Rathkenny.

In the Tailteann Cup, the spoils were shared between hosts Syddan and St Vincent’s on a 1-13 to 2-10 scoreline.