Meath GAA cup competitions reach the finals’ stage

Following the conclusion of the final round of round robin matches in the cup competitions over the weekend, semi-finals are set for this weekend with finals scheduled for the following Tuesday night, February 28.

Clubs who reach finals could be set for three games in little over a week as the opening round of the A leagues are pencilled in for the following weekend, starting on the Friday night, March 3.

Holders Simonstown bowed out of the Feis Cup following their heavy defeat at the hands of Ratoath, the county champions winning 2-16 to 1-7 to record their first victory.

It was Donaghmore/Ashbourne who topped the group after receiving a walkover from Trim. They take on Summerhill in the first of the semis at Ashbourne on Friday night. Summerhill had already clinched their last four spot and weren’t in action at the weekend.

Gaeil Colmcille secured their knockout place following a 1-15 to 1-10 success over St Colmcille’s at Piltown.

AJ Tormey hit five points for the winners who were ahead, 0-9 to 1-5, at half-time. Fionn Reilly’s second half goal proved decisive for the Kells men as they set up a semi-final date with Dunboyne at Páirc Colmcille Park on Saturday afternoon (3:30pm).

It was winner take all in the Group C meeting between Dunboyne and Na Fianna and it was the former who clinched the knockout spot on a 1-9 to 0-10 scoreline. The winners were boosted by 1-3 from David McEntee and led 1-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

The prospect of an all east-Meath Corn na Boinne final is very much on after Duleek-Bellewstown hammered Rathkenny, 2-18 to 0-6, to set-up a semi-final clash with Castletown, also on Friday night. Duleek-Bellewstown led 0-7 to 0-5 at the interval and took complete control of proceedings in the second half.

The other semi-final will be between St Patrick’s and Oldcastle following their respective wins at the weekend. The Stamullen men continued their impressive run of form with a 0-15 to 0-4 win away to Dunderry.

The clash of the two unbeaten sides in Group D resulted in a 1-14 to 1-5 win for Oldcastle over Drumbaragh. The winners travel to take on St Patrick’s in Stamullen on Friday night (8.0).

In the Tailteann Cup, Kilbride had a 1-14 to 0-9 win over Syddan to set-up a semi-final against Clann na nGael in Athboy on Saturday (4.0).

The other semi will be between Kilmainham and Dunsany in Kilmainham on Saturday (4.0).

In the Tailteann Shield, Slane earned a semi-final clash with Moynalty following a 1-6 to 0-4 success against Cortown.