Meath GAA club football competitions to remain in same format for 2023

A MOTION from the Trim club, which was held over from Convention, that any proposals for the honorary position of President of Meath GAA must be submitted to the secretary of the Meath management committee on or before November 1 in any year for consideration by them and for approval or otherwise prior to the annual Convention, was passed at last night’s adjourned Convention in Dunganny.

Delegate Noel Dempsey, in proposing the motion, said the position was an important one and if passed would eliminate delegates proposing candidates at Convention as had previously happened.

A number of regulations were put back to the March meeting to give clubs an opportunity to discuss them.

A regulation from Trim that Cup competitions – Feis Cup, etc in both codes – revert to knockout competitions for 2023 was discussed. Trim put forward the argument that there wasn’t enough time to play those competitions other than on a knockout basis as 2022 has proven. Trim thought it was also important to have a knockout competition of some form in the county.

A number of football clubs voiced their opposition as it would cut down on the number of matches while some hurling clubs were in favour.

Following discussions, it was decided to leave the football competitions in their present format while hurling clubs are to meet to decide to have the hurling cups on a round robin or knockout basis.