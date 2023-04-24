Meath GAA club championship draws for 2023

Brian Daly of Ratoath during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship quarter-final match between Ratoath and Rhode at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Champions Ratoath will start the defence of their Keegan Cup crown against Moynalvey after the draws were made for the various football and hurling championships in Dunganny on Monday night.

Ratoath are included in Group C along with St Colmcille’s and Skryne.

Last year’s runners-up, Summerhill, have a tough task to come through their group which includes Ballinabrackey, 2021 winners Wolfe Tones and Gaeil Colmcille.

Last year’s intermediate champions, Dunshaughlin, take on Donaghmore/Ashbourne in an opening round tie of a group that also includes Na Fianna and Curraha.

Seneschalstown, who contested last year’s relegation final, face a tough opening tie against Dunboyne and also have Simonstown and Trim for company.

In the intermediate grade, last year’s beaten finalists, Duleek-Bellewstown, face a stiff opening round against St Michael’s. Last year’s Leinster junior champions, Castletown, are also in the same group, along with Blackhall Gaels.

The most competitive group in the intermediate grade contains relegated O’Mahony’s along with Rathkenny and Oldcastle who met in a semi-final two years ago.

The top two in each group in senior and intermediate qualify for the knockout stages, while the bottom two in each group go into the relegation play-off.

Ten clubs contest the junior championship with two of last year’s relegated clubs, St Vincent’s and Kilmainham, in the same group alongside the junior B winners St Brigid’s.

The other group contains four clubs with genuine hopes of outright success, last year’s runners-up Dunsany, Syddan, Clann na nGael and Kilbride.

The top three in each group qualify for the knockout stages after a recommendation from the Meath management committee that the regulation be changed was defeated following a vote.

Fairyhouse Steel SFC

Group A: Donaghmore/Ashbourne vs Dunshaughlin, Na Fianna vs Curraha.

Group B: Simonstown Gaels vs Trim, Seneschalstown vs Dunboyne.

Group C: Ratoath vs Moynalvey, St Colmcille’s vs Skryne.

Group D: Wolfe Tones vs Gaeil Colmcille, Ballinabrackey vs Summerhill.

Meade Farm Group IFC

Group A: Rathkenny vs Drumbaragh, Oldcastle vs Navan O’Mahony’s.

Group B: St Michael’s vs Duleek-Bellewstown, Blackhall Gaels vs Castletown.

Group C: Walterstown vs Longwood, Nobber vs Ballivor.

Group D: Meath Hill vs Dunderry, Bective vs St Patrick’s.

Balreask Arms JFC

Group A: St Vincent’s vs St Brigid’s, Ballinlough vs Moylagh, Kilmainham a bye.

Group B: Clann na nGael vs Kilbride, Dunsany vs St Ultan’s, Syddan a bye.

Coolrite JBFC

Group A: Cortown vs Eastern Gaels, Kilmainhamwood vs St Mary’s, Drumconrath vs Clonard.

Group B: Slane vs Moynalty, Boardsmill vs St Paul’s, Carnaross a bye.

Meath Cleaning Supplies Premier FC

Division 1:

Group A: Trim vs Ratoath, Dunshaughlin vs Skryne.

Group B: Gaeil Colmcille vs St Colmcille’s, Dunboyne vs Donaghmore/Ashbourne.

Division 2

Group A: Simonstown vs Navan O’Mahony’s, Summerhill vs Wolfe Tones, Seneschalstown a bye.

Ted Murtagh Clothing & Footwear SHC

Group A: Ratoath vs Killyon, Kildalkey vs Na Fianna, Trim vs Kiltale.

Group B: Blackhall Gaels vs Dunderry, Kilmessan vs Clann na nGael, Dunboyne vs Longwood.

JM Foods IHC

Group A: Rathmolyon vs Boardsmill, Drumree vs Navan O’Mahony’s, Kildalkey vs Gaeil Colmcille.

Group B: Trim vs Wolfe Tones, Dunboyne vs Kilskyre/Moylagh, Donaghmore/Ashbourne vs Kilmessan.

K Windows & Doors Junior HC

Drumree vs Kiltale, Killyon vs St Patrick’s, Ratoath vs Kildalkey.

Junior 2 HC

Group A: Clann na nGael vs Dunderry, Navan O’Mahony’s vs Drumree.

Group B: Kilskyre/Moylagh vs Na Fianna, Rathmoylon vs Trim.