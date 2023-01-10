Meath GAA adult club master planner for 2023 is released

Jack O'Connor of Meath during the O'Byrne Cup Group B Round 2 match between Meath and Laois at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

THE Meath adult club master planner for 2023 has been released with upwards on 4500 games scheduled, though the shortage of referees continues to be a problem.

There are currently 60 active referees, which is about 25 short of what is ideally needed to run a game programme for that amount of matches.

Vice chairperson of the CCC, John Gilmartin outlined the calendar to delegates at last night’s county committee meeting in Dunganny.

The club season gets underway on the opening weekend of February with the pre-season cup competitions, Feis Cup, Corn na Boinne and Tailteann Cup. Each club has three matches on successive weekends with semi-finals scheduled for the last weekend of February and finals set for the opening weekend of March.

The football leagues start on the opening weekend of March with the final round of matches for both 12 teams divisions and 10 teams divisions scheduled to be completed by mid June. Finals are set to take place on the opening weekend of July.

Hurling leagues commence on the weekend of March 19 and hurling Cups in mid-April. The hurling Cup finals are pencilled in for the weekend of June 11 and league finals two weeks later.

The Premier Division three to nine is the first of the football championships and they throw in on the second weekend of March. Finals are scheduled for the opening weekend of July, ahead of first teams playing championship matches.

The SFC and IFC start on the final weekend of July with matches every two weeks after that all the way to the finals on the weekend of October 8. In the event of final replays they will take place a week later.

A number of delegates voiced their disapproval of championship matches being scheduled on All-Ireland final day and it was agreed that no championship matches would take place on the day of the All-Ireland football and hurling finals, though there will be matches that weekend.

The IFC is down to 16 teams for 2023 and will be run on the same format as the SFC with the top two teams in each division contesting the knockout stages and the bottom two going into the relegation quarter finals.

The JFC and JB FC start the weekend of July 16 and finals are also scheduled for the weekend of October 8.

The hurling championship swings into action on the weekend of July 9 and finals set for the weekend of October 15.

Provision has also been made for an U19/U20 football championship and U21 hurling championship as well as the Regional Championship towards the end of October. Also included is a football All-Star game on November 26.

Adult midweek matches continue to be on Tuesday or Thursday with Monday, Wednesday and Friday reserved for underage calendar.

The Leinster Club Championships start two weeks earlier than in 2022 while the All-Ireland football and hurling finals are one week later than in 2022.

The schedule will give teams in senior/intermediate football between three and five games in cup competitions, 9-12 league games and between 4-6 in championship. Junior and Junior B football teams and hurling teams can expect a similar amount of games though hurling teams will have fewer league matches but potentially more championship games.