Meath GAA A leagues round one round-up

HOLDERS Summerhill made a winning start to their Division 1 league defence with a 1-12 to 1-8 success over their neighbours Na Fianna.

Liam Shaw and Barry Dardis did most of the damage in the 'Hill full-forward line, scoring 1-4 and 0-4 respectively.

Na Fianna found the net in the early minutes to lead but Summerhill opened up a four-point advantage at one stage in the half before eventually settling for a 0-8 to 1-3 interval lead.

The lead extended back to four points in the early stages of the second half but with 10 minutes remaining, Na Fianna had it back to the minimum. The decisive score arrived on 53 minutes with Shaw getting on the end of a good move to fire to the net.

St Colmcille’s travelled to Navan to take on Simonstown and it was the home side that collected the points on a 1-16 to 1-11 scoreline.

The hosts led by 0-5 to 0-1 at the end of the opening quarter but by half-time, St Colmcille’s had turned it around and led by the minimum, 1-7 to 0-9, with James Conlon’s point in first half added time giving the Cille’s the advantage. Conor Hynes accounted for the Seasiders' goal on 22 minutes.

Cille’s led by two points in the early stages of the second half before Simonstown were back level, 0-12 to 1-9, by the 38th minute. Then came a crucial goal for the home side and they held on to that lead for the remainder of the match to end deserving winners.

County champions Ratoath were forced to share the spoils at home to recently crowned Feis Cup winners Gaeil Colmcille with the clash finishing 1-10 apiece.

The Ratoath men led by five points with 11 minutes to go after the sides had finished level at the break, 0-7 each. Fionn Reilly started the Kells men's revival with a goal and Brian Hanlon then pointed a free to leave the minimum between the teams.

Then, in the last action of the match, goalkeeper Barry Farrelly converted another free to draw the teams level.

The honours were also shared between Wolfe Tones and Skryne at Gibbstown, 2-3 to 0-9. Cian Ward found the net for the hosts in the opening half and it was that score which separated the teams at the break, Tones leading, 1-2 to 0-2.

Saran O Fionnagain scored Tones' second goal but Skryne came back to force a draw in the closing stages.

Cathal Lacey scored 1-4 as Dunboyne overcame Trim, 3-10 to 3-8. The Dunboyne men led by eight points at one stage and were five clear at half-time, 2-6 to 1-4. Michael Murphy and Lorcan Conway also found the net for the winners.

In Division 1B, Ballinabrackey were the big winners and they recorded a 3-10 to 0-3 success over Walterstown.

James McEntee scored 1-4 for Curraha but they came out the wrong side of a 1-17 to 1-10 scoreline against Navan O’Mahony's. Duggie Dillon scored the goal as the town side led by 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time. Despite the efforts of McEntee at full-forward, Curraha were unable to close the deficit in the second half as Cathal Smyth top-scored for the winners with seven points.

A goal by full-back Cathal McCabe snatched victory for Moynalvey at Rathkenny’s expense, 2-8 to 2-6. Rathkenny looked well on their way to victory when leading 2-2 to 0-0 after just 11 minutes with the goals coming from Oisín Fuller-Cummins and Daniel Gavagan. They were still comfortable enough at half-time leading 2-3 to 1-2 and were two points clear after 58 minutes. Vinny Walsh pointed a free before McCabe struck with the decisive goal right at the death.

In the remaining matches in the division, CJ Healy converted a penalty late on as Oldcastle forced a draw with visitors St Michael’s, 2-6 to 0-12. The sides were also level at half-time, 0-5 apiece. Seneschalstown also overcame Syddan 1-13 to 0-9 (see match report).

St Patrick’s are setting the early pace in Division 2A following a comprehensive, 2-14 to 1-5 win over Ballivor. The Stamullen men led, 1-6 to 1-2, at half-time. St Vincent’s also recorded an opening round victory in the same division, overcoming Kilmainham, 1-9 to 0-6.

In Division 3B, Alan Harding, Podge McGowan and Daniel Forde all found the net as Slane trounced Clonard, 3-14 to 1-6.

Eastern Gaels' competitive debut failed to materialise as the recently affiliated club from east-Meath was unable to field against Cortown.

St Mary’s Donore was another club who received a walkover as St Paul’s were unable to muster a team.