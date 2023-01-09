Meath forced to settle for a draw in O’Byrne Cup duel with Laois

Cillian O'Sullivan of Meath in action against Robert Piggott of Laois during the O'Byrne Cup Group B Round 2 match between Meath and Laois at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

WHILE he lamented having to settle for a draw from a match-winning position, Meath manager Colm O'Rourke will probably be happiest with the stiff challenge Laois provided in this O'Byrne Cup tie at Páirc Tailteann last Saturday.

Both teams made 11 changes from their opening round tie and while it was again a very experimental and new look Meath outfit, Laois were close to full-strength as they attempted to gain some momentum for their forthcoming NFL Division 4 campaign following a 14-point drubbing by Longford in midweek.

The match should have served as a steep learning curve for the hosts who failed to grab full advantage of the strong breeze in the opening half and then allowed a five points lead slip in the closing stages.

It wasn't difficult to pinpoint Meath's shortcomings. Most of their troubles stemmed from their inability to convert chances, especially in the opening half during which they hit seven wides and dropped four efforts short despite the advantage of the elements.

They led 2-9 to 0-10 after Cillian O'Sullivan's second goal on 48 minutes and only managed a single point after that, also scored by O'Sullivan. They led by a minimum with a minute of normal time remaining and then missed a gilt-edged chance to seal victory when Dáithí McGowan hit a relatively easy free wide of the target.

On the credit side, the sharing of the spoils ensured that Meath still have everything to play for going into this evening's clash with Longford with a place in the decider up for grabs in Ashbourne (8pm).

The hosts started best with wind advantage and had raced into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead by the 12th minute. Jordan Morris opened the Meath account and then provided the opening which ultimately led to Cillian O’Sullivan finishing to the net on nine minutes.

Morris had a great chance of a second Meath goal a minute later but Laois ’keeper Scott Osborne made a timely interception as the Kingscourt Stars attacker attempted to sidestep him.

The switch of full-forward Evan O’Carroll out around midfield coincided with a Laois revival and quickfire points from Eoin Lowry and Mark Barry had them up and running. Successive points from Paul Kingston, Barry and O’Carroll (45) brought them within the minimum by the half-hour mark, 1-3 to 0-5.

O’Carroll converted a long-range free and then pointed his side ahead for the first time on 34 minutes. Keith Curtis (free) regained parity for Meath to leave it 1-4 to 0-7 at the end of the half.

O’Carroll and Mark Barry edged Laois in front within 90 seconds of the restart before four successive points had the home side back in front. When Cillian O’Sullivan struck for his second goal it left Meath five clear. The same margin still existed between the teams following O'Sullivan's fisted point on 58 minutes.

Points from Eoin Lowry (two), Lee Walker and Mark Barry reduced the deficit to the minimum and it was substitute Pádraig Kirwan who shot the equaliser on 70 minutes. Neither side could find a winner in the four added minutes.

MEATH: Harry Hogan; Ross Ryan, Cathal Hickey, Michael Flood; Conor Quigley, Daniel O’Neill, Shane McEntee; Dáithí McGowan 0-1, Shane Crosby; Cillian O’Sullivan 2-2, Darragh Campion, Jack O’Connor; Mathew Costello, Jordan Morris 0-3, Keith Curtis 0-2f. Subs: Donal Keogan for Hickey, Donal Lenihan 0-2 (1f) for Costello, Diarmuid Moriarty for Campion (all HT), Robin Clarke for O’Neill (45), Brian Conlon for Quigley (48), Conor Moriarty for O’Connor (54), Aaron Lynch for Morris (58), Seán Rafferty for McEntee (68).

LAOIS: Scott Osborne; Seán Greene, Trevor Collins, Robert Piggott; Seán O’Flynn, Mark Timmons, Brian Byrne; Damon Larkin, James Finn; Mark Barry 0-4 (2f), Paul Kingston 0-1, Patrick O’Sullivan; Eoin Lowry 0-3 (2f), Evan O’Carroll 0-6 (2 45s, 2f), Colm Murphy. Subs: Kevin Swayne for Larkin (34), Niall Corbet for Murphy, Lee Walker 0-1 for Kingston (both 54), Seamus Lacey for Piggott (58), Pádraig Kirwan 0-1 for O’Flynn (61), Cathal Doyle for Finn, Dylan Kavanagh for O’Sullivan (both 63), Kieran Lillis for Timmons (73).

REFEREE: Seamus Farrelly (Dublin).