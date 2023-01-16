Meath fail to reach O’Byrne Cup final in spite of late revival against Longford

Donal Lenihan scored 1-2 for Meath in last Wednesday night's draw with Longford in Ashbourne, which saw the Royals exit the O'Byrne Cup. Picture: Sportsfile

A GAME Meath needed to win to make it to the O’Byrne Cup decider was largely decided by the conditions at Ashbourne last Wednesday night.

Incessant rain and a strong wind ensured that free-flowing football was at a premium and the hosts, in particular, struggled where it mattered most, in attack. An inability to take their chances had been Meath’s Achilles heel in their opening two outings and it again proved problematic despite the boost of a bright opening.

Longford, with full points from their two outings under new boss Paddy Christie, played the more enterprising football throughout and led by four points after 55 minutes. Meath staged a spirited revival in the closing stages with four unanswered points but the draw was enough to see the Midlanders through.

Meath played against the elements in the opening half and had 1-1 on the scoreboard within three minutes. The goal came from Donal Lenihan who pounced on a loose ball after a Keith Curtis effort was blocked and then a minute later Cillian O’Sullivan pointed from a mark.

The hosts were unable to build on that promising start and boosted by three pointed frees from David McGivney, Longford led, 0-6 to 1-2, at half-time.

A Lenehan point from a free drew the teams level within three minutes of the restart but Longford dominated for a spell after that, scoring four successive points.

Meath were wayward in their shooting at times but rallied in the closing stages during which Lenihan, Dáithí McGowan and Aaron Lynch (two) pointed to draw the teams level.

Afterwards, Meath corner-back James O’Hare said the failure to convert chances proved costly.

“We created enough chances but we just weren't clinical enough. Before we came out for the second-half we said if we keep creating chances it should be good enough but we didn't take enough of them.

“I know we didn't lose but the draw was like a defeat. We haven't been in a final for a while, this is the first year on the county panel for a lot of lads and we wanted to start the year off with a bit of form going into the league. We will work hard between now and the opening league game. All the focus now is on Cork on the last Sunday of the month.”

MEATH: Billy Hogan; Ross Ryan, Michael Flood, James O'Hare; Eoin Harkin, Donal Keogan, Daniel O'Neill; Ronan Jones, Shane Crosby 0-1; Jack O'Connor, Thomas O'Reilly, Jason Scully; Cillian O'Sullivan 0-1 (m), Keith Curtis, Donal Lenihan 1-2 (0-1f). Subs: Dáithí McGowan 0-1 for Jones, Brian Conlon for Curtis (both HT), Jordan Morris for O'Reilly (45), Conor Moriarty for Scully (60), Shane McEntee for O’Neill (64), Aaron Lynch 0-2 for Lenihan (65), Conor Quigley for Harkin (68).

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Barry O'Farrell; Ryan Moffett, Gary Rogers, Ruairi Harkin; Fergal Sheridan 0-1, Darren Gallagher 0-1; Joe Hagan 0-2, Tadhg McNevin, Michael Quinn; Dessie Reynolds, Daniel Mimnagh 0-2, David McGivney 0-4f. Subs: Iarla O'Sullivan for Fox (19), Peter Lynn for Harkin (HT), James McGivney for McNevin (45), Aaron Farrell for Mimnagh 58m, Robbie Smyth for Quinn (68), Jayson Matthews for Hagan (72).

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Louth).