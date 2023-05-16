Meath ease to first win in the Tailteann Cup

Meath 1-19 Tipperary 0-11

13 May 2023; Jack O'Connor of Meath in action against Keith Ryan of Tipperary, left, and Paudie Feehan during the Tailteann Cup Group 2 Round 1 match between Meath and Tipperary at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

DIPPING one’s toes into something new for the very first time can be a daunting experience.

It took Meath some time to acclimatise to the ‘atmospheric pressure’ of the Tailteann Cup at Páirc Tailteann last Saturday. Indeed, it took them quite a while to embrace the challenge and their opening half display was only marginally better than what was produced in the same period against Offaly in their brief Leinster SFC stint.

The big difference, though, was that the outcome was never going to be the same as they were up against a Tipperary outfit that had managed just a single win all year, against Waterford in the Munster Championship. The visitors were devoid of most of the ingredients necessary to win a match at this level and looked every bit the part of a Division 4 outfit.

That said they had raced into a three-point lead by the 12th minute, leaving Meath supporters to think ‘here we go again’. The reaction that was expected following that defeat by Offaly took some time to materialise and the game was 13 minutes old before Mathew Costello eventually got Meath off the mark.

Prior to that, Meath should have had the ball in the net but the killer instinct was lacking. A couple of other scoring efforts were of the woeful variety and dropped short. Meath did improve slowly and were level midway through the half before Tipperary regained the lead again.

At half-time, the hosts had forged into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead but the exchanges were about as exciting as the voting in the Eurovision Song Contest!

To their credit, Meath improved significantly throughout the second half as they upped the tempo and played with much more purpose and authority but why did it take them so long to get to that stage against very feeble opposition?

A goal from newcomer Aaron Lynch left Meath leading 1-10 to 0-5 on 43 minutes and at that stage, the game was over as a contest. That they managed to finish with a very respectable points tally should serve as a confident booster as the competition progresses but improvement will need to be fast tracked if they are to prove a formidable outfit at the business end.

Goalkeeper Seán Brennan and Conor Gray along with Lynch had their first start and all three performed exceptionally well. Seán Coffey, who made his championship debut against the Faithful, also caught the eye with an excellent display while Donal Keogan, Ronan Jones, Jordan Morris, scorer of four points, and Jack O’Connor also did well. Thomas O’Reilly made an impression off the bench and accounted for three points.

Meath finished with 14 after Morris picked up a second yellow card deep into added time.

Tipperary lost Cathal Deely to injury very early on and they suffered another blow at the start of the second half when captain Stephen O’Brien was forced out of the action following an injury picked up close to half-time.

’Keeper Michael O’Reilly converted a free and a 45 while O’Brien scored from a mark to give Tipp a very promising start to proceedings. Successive points from Costello, Morris and Jack Flynn (free) eventually had Meath up and running before O’Brien restored the lead for the visitors.

Points from Gray, Morris, O’Connor and Lynch ensured that Meath enjoyed a three-point advantage at the break.

O’Connor and Morris stretched the lead by the 40th minute before Ronan Ryan produced a great block to deny Stephen Quirke a goal. Jack Kennedy converted the resultant 45.

Morris added to his tally before turning provider for that Lynch goal and Donal Keogan followed up with a point. At the three-quarter way stage, it was 1-13 to 0-7.

A feature of the final quarter was three fine scores from substitute O’Reilly. Tipperary, though, were lacking pace and stamina the longer the game progressed and the final whistle probably came as a happy relief to them.

MEATH: Seán Brennan; Adam O'Neill, Ronan Ryan, Michael Flood; Donal Keogan 0-1, Padraic Harnan, Seán Coffey; Ronan Jones, Conor Gray 0-1; Cillian O'Sullivan, Jack Flynn 0-1 (1f), Jack O'Connor 0-2; Jordan Morris 0-4, Mathew Costello 0-3 (2f), Aaron Lynch 1-3 (0-1f, 0-1m). Subs: Thomas O'Reilly 0-3 for Flynn (HT), Harry O'Higgins for O'Neill (50), Daithí McGowan for Jones (59), Cathal Hickey for O'Connor (59), Donal Lenihan 0-1 for O'Sullivan (60).

TIPPERARY: Michael O'Reilly 0-2 (1 45); Willie Eviston, Jimmy Feehan, Shane O'Connell; Kevin Fahey, Colm O'Shaughnessy, Keith Ryan; Paudie Feehan, Colman Kennedy 0-1; Cathal Deely, Jack Kennedy 0-3 (1f, 1’45), Teddy Doyle; Stephen O'Brien 0-2 (1m), Stephen Quirke, Mikey O'Shea. Subs: Rory Collins 0-1 (1f) for Deely (10), Seán O'Connor for O'Brien (HT), Mark Russell 0-1 for Doyle (46), Liam McGrath 0-1 for O'Shea (46), Conall Kennedy for P Feehan (59).

REFEREE: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).