Meath draw with All-Ireland champions Tyrone in U20 Leo Murphy Cup opener

DULEEK-BELLEWSTOWN'S Tom Bowden kicked the equalising point as Meath shared the spoils with last year's U20 All-Ireland champions Tyrone in this competitive Leo Murphy Cup round one tie at Ashbourne last Saturday.

Substitute Bowden entered the fray in the closing stages and was just two minutes on the pitch when he took a pass from another substitute, Seán Emmanuel, and slotted between the posts to tie the match level.

On the overall balance of play, a draw was probably a fair result. The hosts led by the minimum at the break, 1-4 to 0-6, and were three points clear within five minutes of the restart. There was still two points between the teams entering the final quarter but Tyrone then went on a mini scoring spree during which they struck four successive points to lead 0-12 to 1-7.

With Meath having made several changes in personal it seemed that the game was beyond them at that stage but they rallied in the closing stages and Ruairí Kinsella pointed before Bowden popped up with the equaliser on 58 minutes.

It could have gone either way in the three minutes of additional time but both sets of backs managed to limit their opponents opportunities.

Tyrone, who defeated Kildare in that 2022 All-Ireland final, fielded five of the side that started against the Lilywhites that day including talisman Ruairí Canavan.

Canavan proved elusive throughout despite coming up against a couple of different markers and ended with a personal tally of nine points including five from open play.

Canavan's contribution only marginally bettered that of Meath's talisman Eoghan Frayne who hit an impressive 1-5 for the hosts.

The goal arrived on 13 minutes following a Hughie Corcoran delivery which Tyrone ’keeper Oisín Miller only partially dealt with and the lurking Summerhill man crashed the ball to the net.

That left Meath leading 1-1 to 0-2, St Colmcilles’ Liam Stafford had earlier opened his side's account with a fine effort from the left wing.

Meath thought they had a second goal when Alan Bowden got a fist to a Frayne centre and while an umpire waved the green flag referee David Fedigan adjudged that the ball hadn't crossed the line following a consolation.

Canavan's fifth point left the teams level in added time but Frayne hit a late score to give Meath a slim lead at the break.

Two further Frayne points left it 1-6 to 0-6 by the 35th minute and when he scored his third point of the half Meath were still two clear in the 46th minute.

The game was end to end and Seán O'Donnell from play and a Canavan free had the team level 1-7 to 0-10 by the 52nd minute. Tyrone had momentum at that stage and they tightened their grip on proceedings with quickfire scores from Lorcan McGarrity and Canavan.

Meath though showed good resolve in the closing stages to conjure match saving scores and then hold onto what they had.

MEATH: Billy Hogan (Longwood); Brian O'Halloran 0-1 (Ballivor), Liam Kelly (Ratoath), Conor Ennis (Ballinabrackey); Shaun Leonard (St Colmcille's), John O'Regan (Skryne), Brian O'Reilly (St. Michael's); Conor Grey (Dunshaughlin), Jack Kinlough (Dunboyne); Liam Stafford 0-1 (St Colmcille's), Eoghan Frayne 1-5 (0-2f, Summerhill), Ciarán Caulfield (Trim); Hughie Corcoran (Drumbaragh), Alan Bowden (Duleek-Bellewstown), Ruairí Kinsella 0-1 (Dunshaughlin). Subs: John McDonagh (Dunshaughlin) for Corcoran (40), Sean Emmanuel (St Patrick's) for Kinlough (42), John Finnerty (Skryne) for Caulfield (43), Lorcan O'Connor (Walterstown) for Frayne (46), Fursey Blake (Dunshaughlin) for O'Halloran, Ben Moran (Summerhill) for Kelly (both 50) Tom Bowden 0-1 (Duleek-Bellewstown) for Stafford (56).

TYRONE: Oisín Miller; Shea O'Hare, Enda McCaffrey, Conor Colton; Dan Muldoon, Fionnbharr Taggart, Ben Cullen; Dara Hynes, Oisín Gormley; Conor Cush, James Donaghy, Ruairí Canavan 0-9 (3f, 1m); Seán O'Donnell 0-2, Lorcan McGarrity 0-1, Ronan Cassidy. Subs: Gavin Potter for Colton (42), Gareth Donaghy for Cassidy (60).

REFEREE: David Fedigan (Louth).