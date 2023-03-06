Meath disappoint in National League draw with Limerick

Hugh Bourke of Limerick in action against Michael Flood of Meath during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Limerick and Meath at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

PRIOR to the commencement of the Allianz FL Division 2 campaign, Meath would have earmarked the trip to the Gaelic Grounds as a safe bet for a win and that would have been reinforced by Limerick’s dreadful start to the campaign, losing all four matches.

Therefore, it has to come as a seismic shock that the Royals could only garner a share of the spoils against the Treaty men who have by far the worst defensive record in the division and only Antrim have conceded more across all four divisions.

And, speaking of defensive frailties, a concession of 17 points will prove rather worrying for Colm O’Rourke and his management team ahead of Dublin’s trip to Páirc Tailteann on Saturday week. If Meath fail to shore up their leaky defence by then, there could be plenty of red faces at the end of that game, even allowing for the Dubs’ shortcomings at present.

That said, the point gained in Limerick could prove very valuable in the grand scheme of things, certainly in the fight to retain their Division 2 status. However, it would be a brave man who would bet on Meath gaining any more points from their two remaining matches, with the final round trip to Newbridge to take on a Kildare side that will likely be fighting not only for league but also championship survival.

A stranger would have found it difficult to distinguish which of the teams was pointless in the campaign on the basis of the opening half as Meath struggled to keep pace with their hosts. Limerick were by far the much more enterprising of the two teams and Meath looked in serious trouble when trailing by four points at half-time, 0-6 to 0-10.

However, they managed to turn it around in the third quarter but their failure to close out the match after substitute Donal Lenihan made an instant impact with a goal on 60 minutes was particularly poor.

That goal from the Dunboyne man left Meath two clear, 2-10 to 0-14, but they allowed Limerick back into it and points from substitutes Paul Maher and Davy Lyons had it back level by the 66th minute.

Jordan Morris regained the lead but even then Meath were unable to hold on and Brian Donovan snatched a deserved, equalising point for the home side in the first of four added minutes.

Frustratingly for Meath, they had three opportunities for the winning score after that but were unable to take any of them. Those final minutes were something of a calamity as an effort by Lenihan came off the crossbar and eventually went out for a 45 which Harry Hogan drove wide.

Meath then got a free in a scoreable position, which Jack Flynn played short to Jordan Morris and his effort went out for a 45. Flynn had a chance to win it with the final kick but he too drove his effort wide of the target.

That passage of play probably summed up Meath’s day as their failure to convert chances again came back to haunt them.

Pauric Harnan and Cathal Hickey, who were named to play earlier in the week, were non-starters and Daniel O’Neill and Ross Ryan came into the lineup instead.

Jack O’Connor had the visitors ahead early on and the sides were level three times after that before Mathew Costello (free) pointed Meath ahead on 15 minutes. Limerick then enjoyed a spell of dominance during which they hit five successive points to go 0-8 to 0-4 clear.

James Naughton accounted for three of those points while Iain Corbett and Donovan were also on target. Meath were struggling to stay in touch at that stage but points by Flynn and Morris brought them closer as half-time approached.

It was Limerick, though, who finished the half stronger with two points late in the half to leave them four clear at the break.

O’Rourke rang the changes at the start of the second half introducing Dáithí McGowan, Diarmuid Moriarty and Brian Conlon. It was Curraha man Moriarty who made the biggest impact scoring two points and also for his involvement in his side’s opening goal from Costello on 44 minutes.

Prior to the goal, Meath tallied three wides and while Costello levelled and Morris pointed Meath ahead, two further efforts also went the wrong side of the posts.

Moriarty’s opening point drew Meath level 1-9 to 0-12 and his second score, an excellent effort, edged them in front.

When Lenihan hit that second goal, it looked as if Meath had eventually seen off the Limerick challenge but, once more, the killer instinct was absent and that proved costly.

MEATH: Harry Hogan; Adam O'Neill, Michael Flood, Daniel O'Neill; Ross Ryan, Donal Keogan, Shane McEntee; Ronan Jones 0-1, Jack Flynn 0-1; Cillian O'Sullivan, Jason Scully, Jack O’Connor 0-1; Jordan Morris 0-3, Mathew Costello 1-3 (0-2f), Shane Walsh. Subs: Brian Conlon for D O'Neill, Dáithí McGowan for Scully, Diarmuid Moriarty 0-2 for Walsh (all HT), Donal Lenihan 1-0 for McEntee (58), Aaron Lynch for O'Sullivan (70).

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan; Michael Donovan, Seán O'Dea, Brian Fanning; Iain Corbett 0-1, Barry Coleman, Tony McCarthy; Colm McSweeney, Cillian Fahy 0-1; Cian Sheehan 0-1, James Naughton 0-6 (4f), Cathal Downes 0-2; Killian Ryan, Brian Donovan 0-2, Hugh Bourke 0-1. Subs: Paul Maher 0-1 for McCarthy (48), Peter Nash for Corbett (49), Adrian Enright 0-1 for Ryan (54), Gordon Brown for Coleman (57), Davy Lyons 0-1 for Bourke (65).

REFEREE: Derek O'Mahoney (Tipperary).