Meath boss Colm O’Rourke on star players’ gameload – ‘It’s a disgrace, it’s an abuse of players and it shouldn’t be going on at this time’

MEATH boss Colm O’Rourke gave a damning criticism of the powers to be in the aftermath of the win over Clare at Páirc Tailteann as his injury worries mounted ahead of the crucial trip to Derry in two weeks’ time.

Victory came at a cost for Meath who lost talisman Shane Walsh to injury after just 13 minutes, having also to start without the services of Mathew Costello, injured playing with DCU in the Sigerson Cup in midweek.

“We were also forced to take off Darragh Campion and Cathal Hickey who also played Sigerson during the week,’ a clearly animated O’Rourke said afterwards.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that Mathew Costello comes back from playing in Cork and less than 48 hours later he is put out in a very important game for his college. The timing of the Sigerson is all wrong, we have six players tied up in it and we had to take off five of them today. There are two of them now injured with hamstrings, it is pure overuse injuries, it’s a disgrace, it’s an abuse of players and it shouldn’t be going on at this time.

“Sigerson is a great competition, I was delighted to play in it myself and winning it with UCD but it wasn’t at that time competing with county football.

“This league is especially important for Division 2 teams who are not guaranteed access to the All-Ireland series unless they finish high in the division so we should have access to all our players,’ O’Rourke claimed.

“I know the managers of those teams have tried to mind their players but you cannot possibly do it and they are back out again this Wednesday night in semi-finals. I think it is an absolute disgrace what is happening with the best of young players, because they are so willing to give of themselves.

“The GAA talk about player welfare, well this is the ultimate in player abuse,’ O’Rourke added.

He expressed his satisfaction with his side’s win but not with the overall display after his team struggled to come close to the impressive showing against Cork in the opening round.

“I thought we didn't play with the sort of energy that we did in the second half against Cork. I don't know what it was, maybe last week took a lot out of the team. But we just didn't seem to perform very well, scoring eight points isn't good enough in any game. But if somebody said to you before the start of the league that you'd play two games and win the two of them, you wouldn't probably be too worried about the performances. But it's something that we'll have a look at. The lads are capable of better than that.”

The concession of 16 points after conceding 19 against Cork was a big worry, according to O’Rourke.

“We gave away a lot of frees. I don't know how many points from frees they got but it seemed like the majority of their scores came from frees and it's something we thought we worked on last Sunday when we gave away 11 points from frees but it was a big problem for us again.

“Conditions were perfect, the ground was good and to only get eight points ourselves was a disappointment. Of course we were very happy with the goals but we would like to see that when the goals dry up, as they will, when maybe we might get one, we'll need 15 or 16 points in any sort of big game.”