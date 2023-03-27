Meath all-county A leagues round-up

Kevin O'Callaghan of Kildare in action against Aaron Lynch, left, and Cillian O’Sullivan of Meath during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Kildare and Meath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The weather again proved to be a spoil sport for league matches throughout Meath over the weekend with several games off due to unplayable pitches.

Meath’s newest club, Eastern Gaels, had to again put their debut on hold after they failed to field for the second successive time, giving a walkover to Boardsmill in Division 3B.

In the top division, four clubs, Donaghmore/Ashbourne, Ratoath, Gaeil Colmcille and St Colmcille’s, lead the way on three points, though Ratoath and the Kells men have a game less played.

The Ashbourne men overcame visitors Trim, 0-15 to 0-8, with the losers failing to score when playing against the elements in the second half.

The hosts led by 0-4 to 0-1 at one stage in the first half but were happy enough to be just two points in arrears at half-time, 0-8 to 0-6, considering the ferocity of the breeze.

Points by James Crumish and ’keeper Andy Colgan, his third of the game, had the sides level shortly after the restart. A brace of Leo Reilly points then put the home side in the driving seat and they drove home their superiority to end convincing winners.

Gaeil Colmcille had to endure some anxious moments in the closing stages before securing the points against Dunboyne, 0-12 to 1-8. The Kells men had led by five points entering the closing stages before Dunboyne hit for a goal and a point to bring it back to the minimum.

The winners were also ahead by a point at half-time, 0-5 to 0-4, with Fionn Reilly and Fionn Ferguson both on target with a brace of scores.

’Keeper Barry Farrelly hit two second half points which proved crucial for Gaeil Colmcille.

St Colmcille’s came from behind to get the better of Summerhill on a 2-14 to 2-11 scoreline. All of the goals arrived in the opening half and at the break, it was wind-assisted Summerhill who led, 2-5 to 2-3.

Both of the Summerhill goals came from Barry Dardis, who ended with an impressive tally of 2-8. Conor Hynes and David O’Byrne scored the Cille’s goals.

After drawing with Gaeil Colmcille in their opening round, Ratoath defeated Wolfe Tones, 0-13 to 0-8, while in the remaining game played in the division, Na Fianna defeated Dunshaughlin, 3-5 to 0-9.

Duleek-Bellewstown share top spot with Seneschalstown in Division 1B following their 0-14 to 2-7 win over Curraha.

Syddan got their first win as they easily overcame Moynalvey, 3-14 to 0-9, with the goals coming from Dáire Rowe (two) and Seán Clare.

Rathkenny suffered their second loss, a heavy defeat at the hands of Walterstown, 2-18 to 0-7. In the same division, St Michael’s overcame Dunderry, 1-11 to 1-9.

St Patrick’s are one of three teams on full points in Division 2A, along with Meath Hill and Dunsany. The Stamullen men defeated Bective, 2-14 to 1-4. It was 1-5 to 1-2 at half-time.

Meath Hill recorded an easy, 6-13 to 0-4 win over Dunshaughlin’s second team, while Dunsany defeated St Vincent’s, 1-8 to 0-7.