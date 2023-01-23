Meath 1967 All-Ireland-winning great Bertie Cunningham passes away

ANOTHER STALWART of Meath's All-Ireland winning team of 1967 has gone to his eternal reward with the passing of the great Bertie Cunningham.

The Ballivor club man, who was 81, died following a short illness and his death comes just a month after that of 1967 captain Peter Darby.

Bertie was centre-back on the team that defeated Cork 1-9 to 0-9 in the 1967 All-Ireland final in a tenacious half-back line that was completed by Pat 'Red' Collier and Pat Reynolds. He gave sterling service during a glittering career and first came to prominence at county level as a corner back on the team that captured the county's maiden All-Ireland at minor level following a 3-9 to 0-4 final win over Armagh.

He soon graduated to the county seniors and won provincial honours in 1964 and again in 1966. When Meath made up for the All-Ireland final defeat to Galway in 1966 Bertie became the first Meath man to win All-Irelands at minor and senior level.

Another first came later in 1967 when his performances throughout the All-Ireland campaign was recognised with the Texaco Footballer of the Year award.

Bertie won a fourth Leinster SFC medal following that never to be forgotten 2-22 to 5-12 decider win over Offaly in 1970 and lined out at corner-back in the All-Ireland final defeat by Kerry.

Along with his brothers, Christy, Ollie and PJ, Bertie gave outstanding service to Ballivor in football and Killyon in hurling.

His funeral Mass took place in the Church of St Columbanus, Ballivor, on Monday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.