McNally strikes very late for St Bride’s as Roche denied epic comeback win in Louth LGFA SFC opener

There were a lot of twists and turns in this thrilling opening round SFC match in Páirc de Róiste on Sunday morning.

A brilliant opening half from St Bride’ was followed by Roche displaying their quality and class to get back into the game.

Having trailed by 14 points late in the first half, Emmets were eyeing their greatest win in donkey’s years when a Lauren Briscoe point edged them ahead in the seventh minute of stoppage time, only for their hopes to be dashed when the brilliant Aimee McNally pounced for a goal after an Emmets attack broke down three minutes later.

The Knockbridge side started in blistering fashion and raced into a 0-7 to no-score lead midway through the half. Jennie McCourt had the Faughart side’s first score on 19 minutes but it was the girls in red who continued to dominate with further points by McNally (3) and Emma McArdle (2) to lead 1-12 to 0-1 in the 29th minute, Ruth Hanna scoring the major.

Roche suddenly sprung into life with Tracey Rogers finding the net, a register that was quickly followed by an Abi Keenan pointed free. It got even better for the home side when following a fine passing move, involving Ellie Grant and Sarah McArdle, Keenan fired past Una Pearson as the half ended 1-12 to 2-1.

Peter Rogers’ side resumed in fine style with Keenan, McCourt and McArdle all raising white flags. Two McNally points then left Bride’s six clear but Roche then hit 1-3 without reply in a five-minute spell to leave the sides level, 1-14 to 3-8, on 53 minutes – the goal coming from McArdle.

As the tension levels increased, both sides missed good chances before McNally and Keenan swapped points entering stoppage time. Bride’s then missed a big chance as McNally burst through the home defence only for the former county star to be denied by a superb stop by the advancing Arlene Marmion.

When Briscoe landed a wonderful score shortly after, it seemed as if would be Roche’s day but it was the outstanding McNally who had the final say with her late, late goal sealing the victory.

ST BRIDE’S: Una Pearson; Niamh Sweeney, Kate Wynne, Debbie Kirk; Rebecca Hilliard, Caoimhe Hoey, Ellen Rutledge 0-1; Ruth Hanna 1-0, Gráinne Mackin; Karen Rafferty, Lily Fegan, Orla McGeeney 0-1; Bronagh McArdle 0-1, Aimee McNally 1-9, Emma McArdle 0-3. Subs: Olivia McKenna, Eve Cooney.

ROCHE EMMETS: Arlene Marmion; Katie Halligan, Niamh Callan, Anna Murphy; Caoimhe Treanor, Claire McDonald 0-1, Aisling Begley; Aoife Halligan, Seona Halligan; Ellie Grant, Abi Keenan 1-3, Kelly Murray; Tracey Rogers 1-0, Jennifer McCourt 0-2, Sarah McArdle 1-2. Subs: Naoise McGeeney, Lauren Briscoe 0-2, Shauna Finn, Aoife Savage.

REFEREE: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).