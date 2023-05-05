McGinty cousins and Dylan Shevlin deliver when it matters as Louth beat Wicklow to progress in the Leinster MFC

Wicklow 0-10 Louth 0-12

Louth’s last Leinster MFC excursion to Aughrim resulted in a 23-point defeat in 2019 so a victory against an unfancied Wicklow couldn’t be taken for granted on Wednesday evening – and it certainly wasn’t.

That the Reds stuttered over the winning line, to set-up a quarter-final clash with Offaly, is immaterial. These young men took a fair degree of flak for their flat performance against Meath in their closing group fixture and while it may have been merited considering the talent that is within the Wee ranks, they displayed their composure to fend off a Wicklow revival and get the job done despite not reaching their full potential.

Ahead by 0-5 to three at the interval, when Ardee St Mary’s pair Adam Gillespie and Josh Taaffe stretched the gap out to four after six minutes of the second half, there was a feeling that the David Reid/Johnny Clerkin-led outfit would propel to victory.

Instead, they were reeled back in through a mixture of extreme wastefulness – as many as five shots at the target fell short – and good Wicklow play, which was aided by a significant amount of fouling by Wee tacklers.

Centre-forward Eddie Cullen converted three frees, while burly Mark Kinsella and substitute Joe Heatly also got on the scoresheet, as the hosts twice drew level during the closing quarter.

To his credit, Dylan Shevlin stood up and was counted, dropping over twice, including from 45m, and fielding under pressure on occasions to gain Louth some vital territory, with captain Gillespie – albeit well marshalled – never shying away from seeking possession and converting some tricky frees.

Tony McDonnell played well but it was the McGinty cousins, Conor at midfield and full-back Ciarán, who excelled when the pressure came on. After Shevlin’s long-range strike had put three points in the difference with three minutes to play, Wicklow came forward in their droves and majors on their mind.

The McGintys had none of it, though. Ciarán thundered up the field, taking men, ball and all with him, while, in the last piece of action, Conor brought off a spectacular catch on the goalline to ensure Louth progressed.

Not a game of tremendous quality but there was certainly no lack of endeavour – and Louth were worthy winners.

Wicklow: Joe Jacob; Joe Kindlon, Paddy Horan-Flynn, Jack Byrne; Charlie Graham, Eoghan Murphy, Paddy Harpur; Oisín Murphy, Darragh Shanahan; Josh Healy 0-2, Eddie Cullen 0-3 (3f), Conor Broderick; Mark Kinsella 0-2, Éanna Nolan, Patrick Small 0-2 (1f). Subs: Joe Heatly 0-1 for Broderick (35), Oliver Doyle for Harpur (35), Aaron Keogh for Graham (38), Thomas Kelly for Murphy (54),

Louth: Tiernan Markey; Cian Farrell, Ciarán McGinty, Keelin Martin; Micheál Reid, Pádraig Tinnelly 0-1, Cormac McArdle; Conor McGinty, Lorcan Buckley; Seán Flynn, Dylan Shevlin 0-2, Liam Brannigan; Josh Taaffe 0-2, Adam Gillespie 0-5 (2f), Shane Lennon. Subs: Tony McDonnell 0-2 (1m) for Flynn (12), Jack Healy for McArdle (46), Robbie Matthews for Lennon (59)

Referee: Kieran Harris (Kildare).