McDonnell strikes late leveller for Louth U20s in Tyrone

James McDonnell landed a late leveller as Louth U20s rescued a draw in Garvaghey on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds led 0-7 to five at half-time having been favoured by a strong breeze, but looked certain to fall to a second successive reverse despite Kieran McArdle’s goal.

That was until McDonnell, who firstly seemed hesitant to pull the trigger, split the posts in the dying embers from 30 metres – ensuring Louth secured their first point of the Leo Murphy Cup.

First half registers from Dylan McKeown, Thomas Rice, Evan Maher, Beanón Corrigan, Seán Reynolds, Carl Gillespie (free) and a superb effort by Brian Brady saw the visitors lead at the break.

The Red Hands came back to draw level with three of the second period’s opening four points prior to blistering McArdle lifting the net to force the Wee men in front with seven minutes to play.

Tyrone responded with four on the trot to move in front, only for McDonnell to end a patient Louth move with the equaliser.

Tyrone: Ruairí Canavan 0-7, Luke Donnelly 0-2, Ciarán Daly 0-1, Dan Muldoon 0-1, Oisín McGrath 0-1, Ciarán Bogue 0-1,

Louth: Dylan Cassidy; Ronan McBride, Páraic McKenny, Mark Holohan; Thomas Rice 0-1, Peter Lynch, Cian Sands; Beanón Corrigan 0-1, Evan Maher 0-1; Brian Brady 0-1, Ben Collier, Kieran McArdle 1-1; Seán Reynolds 0-1, Dylan McKeown 0-1, Carl Gillespie 0-2f

Subs: James McDonnell 0-1 for Sands, Kyle McElroy for McKeown, Liam Flynn for Collier, Killian Taaffe for Holohan, Cameron Maher