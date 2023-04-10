McCann feels it’s a long time since a Louth team put it up to Dublin so strongly

AHEAD of this week’s showdown with Westmeath, Louth minor selector Seán McCann says that last Wednesday’s loss to Dublin was never going to decide the season.

“No matter what, we said that game wouldn’t define us,” McCann insisted.

“Knowing the lads, they will be mad keen to get back out on the pitch.

“We got off to the worst possible start against Dublin. They got a goal straightaway. One thing we said, no goals. They got a goal. So you are chasing the game.

“Overall we were disappointed with our first-half performance, although you can’t fault the second-half performance, but you probably feel that we left a bit behind us.”

McCann felt that the Dublin game was there for the young reds if they took all the chances they created. Before Shane Lennon found the net, his first-half miss was crucial to the outcome, as were some wayward frees from the talented Ardee forward Adam Gillespie.

“Shane’s a brilliant footballer. The chance he got before half-time I’d have put my house on him, but look, he probably got a bit too close to the keeper.

“The goal lifted us. Obviously Adam Gillespie you’d pay in to watch. He’s a brilliant footballer, but he’ll probably tell you now that he missed a few frees that he’d normally score which would probably be a draw game.

“After the goal we needed a score straightaway if we had to have gotten level.

“The effort and the workrate was savage. It’s a long time since a Louth team put it up to a Dublin team like that, so we take that with us.

“In fairness to the boys, they are young men with a lot of ability and courage. Whatever we ask, they give it 10 times over.”