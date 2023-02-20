Mayo overcome Meath in Lidl National Football League tussle in Navan

There was a tempestuous ending as Meath hopes of regaining their Lidl Football League Division 1 crown all but ended at Páirc Tailteann last Saturday.

With the top two teams qualifying for the decider, Meath face an almost task following this second defeat and the goal now is to secure top-flight status, starting with the away trip to unbeaten Kerry this weekend.

Proceedings were at boiling point when referee Eddie Cuthbert blew the final whistle, prematurely according to the scoreboard clock, as it showed 90 seconds still remaining. The Down official had to endure the wrath of the large home support at the finish and he departed down the tunnel to a deafening chorus of jeering and booing.

Supporters were clearly incensed by some of the decisions as indeed were Meath players. It was his judgement to award a free against Niamh O’Sullivan who was unceremoniously taken out of it by a hefty challenge on 57 minutes which tipped proceedings over the edge.

An unbelievable decision in most people’s eyes that helped raise the temperature and when there was another tangle shortly after Meath’s Máire O’Shaughnessy who had only rejoined the action minutes earlier after been sin-binned on 45 minutes was promptly shown a second yellow card.

However, Meath had no one to blame but themselves for this defeat, there were far too many uncharacteristic mistakes both in defence and attack against a Mayo outfit who had lost all three of their previous outings.

The hosts had the advantage of a stiff enough wind in the opening half and were fully deserving of their 0-7 to 0-3 interval lead. However, that advantage should have been much more substantial as Meath hit eight wides throughout the half and only managed a point from a goal chance in the early stages.

Those missed opportunities came back to haunt them in the second half as Mayo assumed dominance and quick fire goals in the third quarter left the visitors firmly in control. Both goals were of the soft variety particularly the opener from Maria Cannon on 39 minutes who pounced on a stray pass in the Meath defence before firing to the net.

Three minutes later Mayo had bagged another goal with Rachel Kearns’ fierce drive from a 45 getting a deflection in a crowded goalmouth before hitting the net. That left Mayo leading 2-4 to 0-7 and they pushed their advantage out further after that.

Meath were fighting a rearguard battle for most of the half and they had to wait until the 54th minute for Stacey Grimes to add to their first half tally from a free. Grimes also accounted for her side’s other score of the half, also from a free in the closing minutes.

Mayo had started proceedings on the front foot with pointed frees from Shauna Howley and Maria Cannon.

Niamh O’Sullivan who was the outstanding player on the pitch in the first half opened the Meath account as the hosts hit three points in little over a minute. Meadhbh Byrne accounted for the second when she might have found the net while O’Sullivan was again on target as Meath went in front. However, by the end of the quarter, Meath had also tallied four wides.

As the wides tally increased, Aoife Minogue, who was again a driving force at midfield, got in on the scoring act and that was the start of another Meath spell with Ciara Smyth and O’Sullivan again on target to leave it 0-6 to 0-2 by the 19th minute.

The sides swapped points before the end of the half leaving Meath four clear at the break, but it should have been much more.

Ailbhe Leahy had an opportunity at the start of the second half but it too went the wrong side of the post and after that chances for the home side were few and far between.

Cannon’s goal firmly put Mayo in the ascendancy and they dominated the play after that despite the best efforts of Meath to turn it around.

The shenanigans near the end didn’t help Meath’s cause but it wasn’t the reason for their defeat either.

MEATH: Monica McGuirk; Áine Sheridan, Mary Kate Lynch, Katie Newe; Niamh Gallogly, Aoibhin Leahy, Shelly Melia; Máire O’Shaughnessy, Aoife Minogue 0-1; Megan Thynne, Meadhbh Byrne 0-2, Ciara Smyth 0-1; Ailbhe Leahy, Stacey Grimes 0-2 (2f), Niamh O’Sullivan 0-3. Subs: Olivia Gore for Melia (43), Ali Sherlock for Leahy (45), Rachel Casserly for Byrne (49), Orlaith Mallon for Smyth (51).

MAYO: Laura Brennan; Ellis Ronayne, Clodagh McManamon, Danielle Caldwell; Lucy Wallace, Ciara Needham, Hannah Reape; Fiona McHale, Sineád Cafferky; Shauna Howley 0-3 (3f), Tara Needham, Maria Cannon 1-1 (0-1f); Lisa Cafferky, Maria Reilly, Sineád Walsh 0-1. Subs: Kathryn Sullivan for Wallace (HT), Rachel Kearns 1-1 (1-0 45) for S Cafferky (36), Sarah Mulvihill for Cannon (43), Ella Brennan for Reape (49), Tamara O’Connor for Reilly (51).

REFEREE: Eddie Cuthbert (Down).