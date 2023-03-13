Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Maybe Louth would have a better chance of beating Cork if I stayed away this weekend – my record against the Leesiders wasn’t great

Seamus O'Hanlon

Seamus O'Hanlon played for Louth against Cork many times during his career on both sides of the white line. Expand

Close

Seamus O'Hanlon played for Louth against Cork many times during his career on both sides of the white line.

Seamus O'Hanlon played for Louth against Cork many times during his career on both sides of the white line.

Seamus O'Hanlon played for Louth against Cork many times during his career on both sides of the white line.

This weekend sees Cork make the long journey north to Ardee to take on Louth in the penultimate round of Division 2.

With identical records of three wins and two defeats from the opening five games, Cork and Louth currently sit on six points, each in joint-third place, behind Derry and Dublin.

Privacy