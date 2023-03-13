Maybe Louth would have a better chance of beating Cork if I stayed away this weekend – my record against the Leesiders wasn’t great

This weekend sees Cork make the long journey north to Ardee to take on Louth in the penultimate round of Division 2.

With identical records of three wins and two defeats from the opening five games, Cork and Louth currently sit on six points, each in joint-third place, behind Derry and Dublin.

With the new rules governing entry into the All-Ireland series and Tailteann Cup, there is no guarantee that a top six finish in Division 2 will secure entry into the tier one championship competition.

This eagerly awaited clash could, therefore, turn out to be critical in deciding the outcome of the remainder of both counties' season. Managers John Cleary and Mickey Harte will be acutely aware of not just the potential championship implications but also the possibility of promotion.

Based on current form, unbeaten Derry are likely to seal promotion this weekend with a win against Clare in Owenbeg. Dublin, on eight points, may not have it all their own way when making the short trip to Navan on Saturday to take on Meath but irrespective of that result, a Louth win over Cork would see us heading to Croke Park on March 26 still in with a shout of promotion.

Thinking back to previous jousts with the Leesiders that I was involved in, we never seemed to enjoy a whole pile of success. I recall a Frank Lynch-managed team facing beaten All-Ireland finalists Cork in a final round Division 2 game early in 1989.

Before a jam-packed Dowdallshill crowd, we knew that a win would secure promotion to the top-flight, However, we didn't bring our shooting boots and went under to a vastly experienced Cork XV on a 0-13 to 0-6 scoreline.

Fresh from those All-Ireland final defeats to Meath in 1987 and 1988, Billy Morgan's men would beat Mayo a few months later to capture the Sam Maguire Cup. They would retain it in 1990 as well.

I also remember a couple of very close Division 2 clashes down in the Rebel County during the mid-’90s under Paul Kenny's stewardship. If memory serves me right, I think we lost at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 1995 after dominating the game for long periods. Two late goals from defensive errors cost us the two points, a defeat that would ultimately deny us promotion. Tyrone beat us in a play-off.

We travelled down the night before and I remember Cork city was crazy as Steve Collins was taking on Chris Eubank in a world title defence at Noel C Duggan's Green Glens’ Horse Arena in Millstreet.

At the weigh-in and pre-fight build up, Collins had warned Eubank that he would be hypnotised by health guru Tony Quinn and he would not feel any pain. The claim unsettled Eubank and Collins retained the title on a unanimous points decision.

I think we were also beaten in the following year's league game at Páirc Uí Rinn, which was formerly the old soccer ground, Flower Lodge.

Ironically, when we did eventually secure top-flight promotion by winning Division 2 in 1997, Croke Park revamped the rules and introduced a new format for the 1998 season. They scrapped the traditional four-graded divisions in favour of four equal groups of eight. Our reward for winning Division 2 in 1997 was a quarter-final tie against Cork in Portlaoise where we, again, found ourselves on the wrong side of a narrow defeat.

I'm probably missing a game in the meantime but the next time I remember facing the Leesiders was in 2007 as a selector under Eamonn McEneaney in round three of the qualifiers, again in Portlaoise.

Leading at half-time, we were still 0-12 to 0-9 ahead midway through the second period courtesy of points by Shane Lennon, Darren Clarke and Mark Stanfield. However, just when an upset seemed on the cards, Cork found another gear and took control for the closing stages, winning out, 0-16 to 0-14.

The point, I suppose, I'm trying to make is that my track record against Cork is pretty awful. Maybe we'd have a better chance if I stayed well away from Ardee this Sunday.