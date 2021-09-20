During the week while stuck in City Centre traffic, a clip from Alan Parker’s cult movie ‘The Commitments’ came over the car radio.

“The Irish are the blacks of Europe, Dubliners are the blacks of Ireland and Northsiders are the blacks of Dublin ... so say it once and say it loud ... I’m black and I’m proud!”

Based on Roddy Doyle’s book, the movie tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, a young music fanatic who assembles a group of working class youths to form a soul band.

One of my favourite scenes is when ‘brother’ Jimmy explains the essence of the music he wants the new band to play using a 1960s James Browne song. When one of them expresses his doubts saying “maybe we’re a little too white for that kind of thing,” Rabbitte delivers his famous proclamation.

Nostalgic

Please excuse my ramblings. The point of the movie reference was the fact that it was released 30 years ago this month. Maybe it’s a sign of my advancing years but the clip got me all nostalgic as I sat there in traffic and I began to reminisce back to 1991 and in particular the sporting year.

Dublin and Meath’s four-game epic stands out as does Down’s Sam Maguire success.

But it was also a year of great opportunity for the Frank Lynch managed Louth XV. Following a solid National League campaign that saw us just pipped for promotion by Offaly and Galway, we went into the Leinster Championship as warm favourites to beat Longford in Drogheda.

It was a game that could have gone either way but we just about managed to get over the line on a 2-13 to 2-12 scoreline thanks to goals by Johnny McDonnell and my brother Cathal.

High-flying Kildare, with the great Mick O’Dwyer at the helm, were next up and Drogheda was full to the rafters to see Stefan White bury two late goals to see us home, again by a single point, 2-11 to 2-10.

There were great expectations heading to Croke Park for the provincial semi-final but a series of wides and missed chances cost us dearly and Laois somehow managed to eke out a draw in a tough, dour battle.

Another huge Louth support headed back to Headquarters two weeks later but the ill-tempered replay was a day to forgot with Laois running out easy winners.

All Change

That seasons club championship doesn’t hold many happy memories for me either as Clans were beaten in the SFC final by Stabannon in a low scoring game in Dowdallshill, our third SFC final defeat in four seasons.

Looking back over old scrapbook cuttings, what really jumps out at me is the teams involved in the senior championship back then.

On their way to the 1991 Joe Ward Cup success Stabannon accounted for Oliver Plunketts, St Fechins and Roche Emmets while we beat Cardinal O’Donnell winners St Mary’s and three in-a-row chasing Cooley Kickhams en route to the decider.

Of the seven clubs mentioned above, only St Mary’s are still plying their trade at the top table. After last season’s impressive performances, big things were expected from Ardee this term and while they are again league champions, just as they were in 1991, they failed to impress in either og their Group A championship outings with late Carl Gillespie scores required to beat St Mochtas and draw with St Patrick’s.

They will have learned much about themselves in both those tight encounters which could benefit them in the knockout stages ahead.

Five of the seven are now operating in the Intermediate grade where it can be argued their current level is best suited. Of the five, St Fechins appear to be best equipped to mount the strongest challenge for this year’s Seamus Flood Cup.

The Termonfechin men are unbeaten and safely through to the next stage as are Oliver Plunketts following their four-point win over Togher on Saturday.

However there is much to do this weekend for Clans, Cooley and Roche as they go into last chance saloon territory against St Kevins, O Raghallaighs, and Sean O’Mahonys respectively.

Senior champions from 30 years ago Stabannon are now competing at Junior and have done so for the majority of the new millennium.

They opened their account with a win over Naomh Malachi but shipped a heavy defeat to Glyde last weekend.

They are not among the favorites to land Christy Bellew this season​​​​​​.