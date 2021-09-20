Louth

Sidelines | Seamus O'Hanlon

“Maybe it’s a sign of my advancing years but the clip got me all nostalgic as I sat there in traffic and I began to reminisce”

Seamus O&rsquo;Hanlon, Patsy McGahon and Donal Murray before the 1991 Louth SFC final. Expand
The Louth team prior to the Leinster semi-final against Laois in 1991.

Seamus O'Hanlon

During the week while stuck in City Centre traffic, a clip from Alan Parker’s cult movie ‘The Commitments’ came over the car radio.

The Irish are the blacks of Europe, Dubliners are the blacks of Ireland and Northsiders are the blacks of Dublin ... so say it once and say it loud ... I’m black and I’m proud!”

Based on Roddy Doyle’s book, the movie tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, a young music fanatic who assembles a group of working class youths to form a soul band.

