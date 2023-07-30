Mattock Rangers produce incredible recovery to pip Baile Talún by the minimum in Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 Division 4 decider

Baile Talún 5-4 Mattock Rangers 4-8

Mattock Rangers summoned an incredible revival from 11 points in arrears to claim glory in last Wednesday night’s Argus/Drogheda Independent U13 Division 4 final against Baile Talún in Louth Village.

The Sean McDermott’s/Westerns combination entered the decider as favourites having gone unbeaten during the league season and set about their task confidently in the dire weather conditions.

Three early goals propelled them into a seemingly unassailable advantage prior to Mattock even getting off the mark.

Rangers rallied before referee Peter Hoey’s interval whistle and went for tea with a deficit of 3-4 to 0-6 but Baile Talún re-emerged with intent to push 11 clear and almost out of sight.

Though Mattock warmed to their unenviable task and two quickfire goals brought them to within five with 10 minutes left for play.

Their diligent defence paved the way for a memorable comeback and they took the lead for the first time with four minutes to go via another well-taken major. And they ought to have been further in front by the time Baile Talún came with a late onslaught, in search of parity.

Alas, the Collon crew held out and their captain, Joe Grimes, received the silverware from Louth GAA’s children’s officer, Dermot Clarke, at full-time.