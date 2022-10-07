‘Mary’s mad’ Rooneys all set for Ardee side's history-making effort in Louth senior and minor finals

Ardee St Mary's chairman Mickey Rooney has a son playing in both the senior and minor championship finals at Clan na Gael Park on Sunday afternoon.

Mickey Rooney was full-forward on the last Ardee St Mary’s team to lift Joe Ward, in 1995.

But now, as club chairman, he is looking forward to watching both the club’s seniors and minors, with a son on each panel, bidding to make history at Clan na Gael Park on Sunday afternoon.

Not since Cooley in 1971 has the minor and senior crowns been won on the same day, though the Páirc Mhuire outfit enter the Dundalk double-header as favourites for the matches against Dundalk Gaels and Newtown Blues respectively.

The club’s resurgence in the past decade has saw them recover from relegation to Division 2 to winning underage championships in multiples, while also reaching two senior deciders in the space of five seasons.

"We’ve done a huge amount at juvenile level, particularly in the last 10 or 15 years, as well as the developments to bring the place on,” Rooney says of where St Mary’s currently sit.

"It’s more of a community club now with the walkway and the kicking wall is brilliant for the young lads.

"We’ve a great academy run by our juvenile committee and driven by Pauline McDonnell – she would be behind the organisation of that.

"Since we’ve started those academies, it’s brought the club to a new level. The aim is to try and win Joe Ward back, but this is our 27th year and there is a belief that Ardee is a big town, but it’s not really. We’ve just been trying to keep football going in the hope that one day we’ll win Joe Ward back. Please God, it will be next week."

Mickey’s eldest son, Ryan, will line out in the forwards for the seniors, who have Alan Rooney, the chairman’s brother, as part of the management, with another sibling, Ken, in charge of the minor side that involves Mickey’s other son, teenager Cian. Meanwhile, the late Shay Rooney’s son, Jamie, is also on the senior squad

It has the makings of an incredibly proud day for a family steeped in the Ardee blue and white.

"We grew up in Slieve Breagh at a time where there would have been a lot of kids in it and we knew nothing only playing football,” adds Rooney.

"There was a green out in front of our house and we were on it day and night.

“My mother would have been football mad. She passed away in 2003 and my Da passed away in 1993, and the two of them were football mad – Mary’s mad.

“The Mary's field would have only been a stone’s throw away from Slieve Breagh and we’d be up there in the summer months as kids – Alan Doherty, myself, etc. There could be 40 kids and we’d be playing ball every day. We’d come home in the evening time for a bite to eat and back up to the field until it was dark.”

So, after a semi-final loss last term and decider agony the campaign before, what has changed around the Deeside camp as they prepare to move into another senior final?

“I think the players have put in a huge effort. The fitness and commitment levels this year, after being disappointed so many times, they’ve definitely gone up for the cause and to try and win the championship.

“There’s an element of the youth getting a wee bit more mature. You can see in 2020, when the Máirtín's beat us in Darver, we’d a very young team that day, but now they’re two years older now – Kiki, Carl Gillespie, Conor Gillespie, the Jacksons.

“They’ve a bit more experience and that makes them stronger. The experience they gain playing in championship football – and losing, while it’s hard to take the defeats – it makes you want to do better and we’re hopefully now at the right age where we can get it across the line.

“Blues are a very good side, though, and they’ll take some beating. In my opinion, it’s a 50/50 match between two good footballing teams.”