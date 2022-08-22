Mary's hit form to overcome Newtown Blues in Louth U17 Division 1 decider

Ardee St Mary’s captured the Drogheda Independent/Argus U15 Division 1 league title with a commanding victory over Newtown Blues in Philipstown on Friday night – capping a remarkable recent sequence for the Páirc Mhuire outfit after their U15s breezed to top-flight glory as well.

Ken Rooney’s side were always in control against Blues, who failed to replicate the type of performances which saw them top the table for the majority of the regular season.

Louth U16 star Adam Gillespie was the standout player on show, following up his 1-3 contribution to the semi-final win over Roche Emmets with a further 1-5 salvo at Páirc Chaoimhín Naofa, with joint-captains Seán Callaghan and Tadhg McDonnell adding 0-3 and 1-2 respectively.

Prolific goalscorer Brooklyn Gorman raised a green flag as well in the triumph.

While the outcome was comprehensive in favour of the royal blues, the match was fairly tight during the opening period, at the end of which Mary’s led by 1-4 to 1-2.

It was more one-sided when the match got back underway, however, with the Deesiders completing the first part of what they hope will be a league and championship double.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Tiernan Markey; Oran Carrie, Keelin Martin, Flynn Markey; Bobby Carroll, Andy Murphy 0-2, Evan Keenan; Seán Callaghan 0-3, Lorcan Buckley; Fionn Coyle, Adam Gillespie 1-5, Tadhg McDonnell 1-2; Josh Taaffe 0-1, Brooklyn Gorman 1-0, Luke Keenan. Subs: Oisín Dowdall, Oran McCormack Grant, Nathan Carroll, Luke Woods, DJ Matthews.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Mario Sinkevicius; Josh Esenbor, Paul Galvin, Timas Kokotknas; Jack Healy, Finn Nugent, Ryan Kelly; Zach Levins, Cian Cleary 1-1; Iollán Farrell 0-2, Liam Brannigan, Paddy Price; Ryan Nugent, Max Gardiner 1-2, Eoin McCoy. Subs: Finn Murphy, Obinna Nkpa, Flynn Richardson, Jamie Lambe, Adam Leech, Eoin Brannigan, Daniel McArdle.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra).