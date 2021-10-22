Marist off the mark as St Mary’s romp to another impressive victory

Marist Dundalk 3-10

Scoil Ui Mhuiri 2-9

The benefit of having a game under their belt was probably the difference between these two teams at Darver on Tuesday Morning. Despite shipping a heavy defeat in round one the Marist management of Darren McMahon and James Morgan had a better idea of those at their disposal and there was a marked improvement in their performance.

Early points from Kyle Murphy, Jake Corrigan and Eoin Kenny gave the Dundalk side an early lead, County Minor Cameron Maher and Ronan Callaghan replied for Dunleer but they could never catch up with the Marist lads.

A virtusso performance from Eoin Kenny for the next ten minutes during which he scored 1-2 left the Marist with a healthy 2-7 to 1-4 half time lead. The score of the first half however came from Scoil Ui Mhuiri defender Evan Kearney, with an outrageous effort from fifty yards with the outside of his boot.

Dunleer came out much stronger in the second half and two early scores brought them back into the game. However all their good work was undone on 40 minutes when the Marist recorded their third green flag through Robert Matthews.

Try as they might Dunleer just couldn’t bridge the gap and even a Sam Winters goal couldn’t bring them back into contention.

Marist will be delighted with the win which puts them in pole position to finish second in the group and qualify for the cup semi-finals. Dunleer on the other hand will be disappointed that, with the talent at their disposal, they didn’t come away with a victory. They still have two fixtures to put it right.

Marist Dundalk: Daniel Shields, Cillian Byrne, Jack Mullan, Ryan Doran, Shaun Duffy, Fionn Tipping, Edward Finnegan, Jake Corrigan 0-2, Tiarnan Cassidy, Eoin Kenny 2-3, Killian McDonnell 0-2, Kyle Murphy 0-2Robert Matthews 1-0, Thomas Guinan, Ciaran Walsh 0-1

Scoil Ui Mhuiri: Adam Cassidy, Josh Kirwan, Jack McGeough, Charlie Murphy, Evan Kearney 0-1,Tadhg O Brien, Keelan Maher, Ronan Callaghan 0-2, Cameron Maher 1-2, Luke Dunne Boylan, Jack Regan, Craig Callanan, Sam Winters 1-0, Aaron Kearney 0-3, Lawerence Jones 0-1

St Marys Drogheda 6-10

Ballymakenny College 0-4

Despite making a few changes St Marys Drogheda continue to look very impressive in the group stages of this years Lennon Cup.

Having former Louth minors Fionn Meagher and Danny Reilly to bring in shows the talent available to Jeff Brannigan. Aaron Murray’s Ballymakenny battled gamely but despite some fine performances from Adam Lambe and Kristian Nolan they were no match for their neighbours.

Sean Emmanuel was the catalyst for almost everything Mary’s did. His ball winning ability and clever passes allowed Luke Hannon and John Mannion cause havoc and both ended up with hat tricks.

St Marys are definitely the team to beat this year and who would begrudge them following recent final defeats to Ardee and Bush?

St Mary’s Drogheda: Oisin Black St Pats Stamullen, Liam Gaffney Wolfe Tones, Conor McQuail Leech Duleek Bellewstown, Callum Sheedy Wolfe Tones, Sean Nulty St Marys Donore, Oisin Murphy St Colmcilles, Sean McQuail Wolfe Tones, Alan Bowden Duleek Bellewstown, Sean Emmanuel St Patricks Stamullen, Eoghan Brennan Wolfe Tones, Fionn Meagher St Nicholas, Daniel Reilly O Raghallaigh, Luke Hannon St Colmcilles, John Mannion St Patricks, Darragh Dorian Naomh Martin.

Ballymakenny: Ayyan Khohar Plunketts, James Stewart Naomh Martin, James Lambe Plunketts, Lucas Carton O Raghallaigh, Conor Kelly Glen Emmets, Adam Lambe Plunketts, Evan Byrne Plunketts, Eric Winters Naomh Martin, Sean Boyle Plunketts, Adam Leech Blues, Kristian Nolan Plunketts, Caomhin O Reilly Plunketts, Cillian Smyth O Raghallaigh, Jake Nelson Plunketts, Tadhg Gray.