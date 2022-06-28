Manager Freeman admits his Louth future remains up in the air

LOUTH manager Wayne Freeman reckons a fresh voice could be needed at the helm for next season.

Speaking directly after the seven-point loss to Roscommon, which saw the Reds exit the All-Ireland IFC at the quarter-final hurdle on Sunday, the Kildare native suggested he may not be in charge for a third campaign.

The Monasterevin man replaced Darren Bishop after the 2019 All-Ireland junior victory, leading the Reds to the Division 4 crown last season. Indeed, Bishop, U16 All-Ireland-winning boss Martin Duffy and former Louth men’s manager Colin Kelly – a selector with the minor ladies – have been linked to the post.

“I’m not sure yet,” Freeman said when asked about his managerial intentions for the 2023 season.

“I’ll have to talk to my family at home. We commute two hours up and two hours back from Monasterevin three days a week. It’s tough, so I’ll sit down with my family at home and do things properly, think about things properly.

“I won’t be rushing my decisions anyway and whatever happens, it will be the best for the girls. Maybe they need a new voice? That might spur them on and get them to a semi-final next year. Maybe they need new ideas? It is whatever is best for them. I think there is real opportunities for them to progress.

“This year we brought in 10 new players, all good enough to be there, and a lot actually featured today. So that’s freshening in itself for whoever is there next year. Regardless of what happens, I’ll be up supporting, I’ll have my red jersey on.”

Reflecting on the loss to the Rossies, Freeman put it down to the fine margins on the big stage.

“A lot of small things didn’t go well for us today,” he said.

“We did give away too much sloppy ball in the first half, we kicked too many silly wides really and even in the second half, when we could have been chipping away at the scoreboard... then Laura (Collins) belts the ball off the crossbar.

“At this stage of the competition, if you are not on it 100%, the other team will win. It is so competitive. It is disappointing because we felt we could have went on and had a good go at the semi-final and I’m sure Roscommon will be happy to be there as well.”