Majors make the difference as Naomh Malachi reach semi-finals

NH MALACHI 5-13

JOHN MITCHEL’S 0-15

NAOMh Malachi went on a goal spree as they booked their place in the last four of the Kevin Mullen Shield with victory over John Mitchel’s on Good Friday.

Colin Rooney proved to be the scorer-in-chief as he bagged a hat-trick for the Courtbane men to secure a convincing win.

The Mals made a flying start as two early goals put them in a commanding position. However, the Mitchel’s responded well and several fine scores from Trevor Matthews along with points from Stephen Campbell, John Gallagher and Andrew Bingham got their side back in the contest as they cut the gap to 2-6 to 0-9 at the break.

The Malachis regained control in the second half as they proved clinical in front of goal, with Rooney completing his hat-trick to add to goals from Ronan McElroy and Michael McLaughlin to secure the win.

The Ballybailie side battled to the end with scores from Kevin Gallagher, Jake Gillespie, Cathal Corrigan and a brace from Trevor Matthews, but it wasn’t enough to save the game.

NH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Sean McArdle, Conor Begley, Stephen Burns 0-1; Jamie Kelly 0-1, Kevin McShane 0-1, David Begley 0-1; Padraig McLoughlin, Padraig Moley 0-1; Conor Nicholson, Jason Clarke 0-3 (2f), Michael McLoughlin 1-0; Colin Rooney 3-1, Jack Kirwan 0-3, Ronan McElroy 1-0. Subs: Shane Rogers 0-1 for Nicholson, Aaron Gogarty for Conor Begley, Gary McShane for Michael McLoughlin.

JOHN MITCHEL’S: David Anderson; Alan Mackin, Shane Crosson, James Sands; Barry Cousins, Andrew Bingham 0-2, Mikey Nulty; Aaron Keely, Kevin Gallagher 0-1; Stephen Bingham, John Gallagher 0-1, Cathal Corrigan 0-1; Jake Gillespie 0-1, Stephen Campbell 0-1, Trevor Matthews 0-8. Subs: Anthony Coyle for A Mackin, Mickey Quinn for J Gallagher, Robbie Coyle for S Bingham, Leigh Ross for A Keely, Stephen Murphy for B Cousins, Peter Tenanty for C Corrigan.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S 0-11

STABANNON PARNELLS 0-10

Sean McDermott’s secured their passage into the semi-finals of the Kevin Mullen Shield when they edged a tight contest at Mountrush on Saturday evening.

A point from Martin Duffy late in the game proved the difference as the hosts did just enough to hold off the challenge of a determined Stabannon outfit.

Both teams have shown some good form in the early stages of the season and they carried that into the opening half where they traded scores throughout the 30 minutes. When the short whistle sounded, the sides couldn’t be separated as they went in level at seven points apiece.

Despite losing a man to a second yellow before the break, it was Stabannon who started the brighter in the second half and kicked the opening two points to edge in front.

However, the Seans regained their composure and with Cormac Walsh taking his tally for the evening to six, they reclaimed the lead.

In a tense finale, Duffy landed a crucial point, and although Stabannon had the final score of the game they were unable to find the equaliser.

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Finbar Moran; Ronan Kerley, David McArdle, Nathan Commins; Lorcan Ludden, Danny Commins, Ian Corbally; Noel Tuite, Cormac Walsh 0-6; Emmet Duffy, Marty Duffy 0-3; Danny Reilly; Ian McDonald, Declan Carroll, Peter Tuite 0-2. Subs: Conor Farrell for N Tuite, Pat Osborne for N Commins, Stefan Grimes for C Farrell, Dean Brennan for P Tuite.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Podge Malone; Tadhg Carroll, Barry Lynch, Patrick Bell; Johnny McGee, Shane McCoy, David Cluskey 0-2; Derek Crilly 0-3, Niall Cluskey; Ryan Halpenny 0-2, Bobby Butterly, Jake Corrigan; Thomas McBride, Robbie Callaghan 0-3, Thomas Campbell. Subs: Paul Egan for T McBride, Eanna McCartney on for B Lynch.