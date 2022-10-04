Louth’s U13 champions Naomh Mairtín win Colm Cooper tournament in Kerry

Naomh Mairtín’s U13s completed a dream season when they took the top prize at the Colm Cooper invitational tournament in Killarney last weekend.

Having already secured the Drogheda Independent/Argus U13 Division 1 league and championship double domestically, with many of their players also medalling as part of the U14 Division 2-winning side, the talented Jocks self-fundraised to cover the cost of the trip south.

First up in the Kingdom were Cork club giants Nemo Rangers. Brody Murphy and Roan Flood impressed in defence and they were driven forward by Robert Hanratty in the match. Following an entertaining game, Máirtín’s emerged victorious on a scoreline of 2-7 to 2-3, the goals coming from Robert O’Connell and Calvin Winters with points from Tom Murphy, Noah Boylan (2), Matthew Maher (2) and Tadhg Moroney (2).

Next, the Louth champions faced a skilful host club, the Kerry aristocrats Dr Crokes. With some lovely skills on display, the Jocks defence were alert throughout and pressed forward in support of the attack with some flowing moves of football. Tadhg McDonnell bagged 1-2 with the remaining points from Tom Murphy and Tadhg Moroney. Mark Halpenny was solid in goals while Kian Morgan impressed in defence. The final score of 1-5 to 0-5, combined with other results, saw the Jocks qualify for the Cup semi-final before their last group game against Shamrocks of Wexford.

A short break in proceedings allowed some time for tiring bodies to recover prior to the semi-final against another famous club, Kilmurry Ibrickane of Clare. A stunning team performance from the Naomh Máirtín boys saw them power through to a final showdown against a big and powerful Shamrocks team.

Having lost Calvin Winters through injury in the group stage of the tournament and Cormac McEvoy in similar circumstances two days before the tournament, the strength of the Louth side’s squad was put to the test but the boys stood up to it.

The young Jocks, inspired by news of the support from home, and the news of senior team players having travelled to support them, they were determined to put in a performance for their injured teammates and the people of Monasterboice.

The Jocks led by 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time with Oliver Ginty pressing hard in midfield with Oliver Walsh immense in defence. Two magnificent Noah Boylan points from the right got the Jocks into their stride as Luke Harmon drove the team forward.

However, a point followed by a goal brought Shamrocks back to within the minimum.

Showing immense character, the Jocks reacted immediately, an excellent Mark Halpenny kickout found Tadhg McDonnell in space. His first time kick put Tadhg Moroney racing in on goal and his unselfish handpass put Mathew Maher through on the goalkeeper. Maher finished expertly to the right corner of the net and that was that. Shamrocks pushed hard but there was no way through these tough Jocks boys.

Every player on the squad played in the final and throughout the tournament, contesting every ball in a manner beyond their years. The footballing ability, skill and determination of Naomh Máirtín saw them win out over illustrious opponents.

The support at home and in the stand was palpable and the scenes were magnificent as the boy’s savoured victory on Kerry soil impressing the legend that is Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper. The boys finished their tour of Kerry with a wonderful visit and challenge game against Gneeveguilla GAA on Sunday morning. Their hospitality was wonderfully receiving by the Louth champions.

And so it was, a treble for the boys, football for all, a great community event and a lifetime of memories made. The reception that the players received at Drogheda train station from flag-waving supporters was well-deserved and will live long in the memory, hopefully inspiring these young men to pursue the game and serve the club and county for many years to come.

The sportsmanship and general conduct of players and supporters both in Kerry and on arrival home has been the subject of much positive comment. The club can be rightly proud on all fronts.

Naomh Máirtín: Mark Halpenny, Brody Murphy, Kian Morgan, Robert Hanratty, Cormac McEvoy, Oliver Walsh (captain), Roan Flood, Oliver Ginty, Calvin Winters, Noah Boylan, Tadhg Moroney, Tom Murphy, Luke Harmon, Tadhg McDonnell, Ryan McMahon, Robert O’Connell, Oisín Harty, Cormac Duggan, Darragh Archbold, Matthew Maher, Nick Cooney, Adam Malone, Peter Farrell, Conor Kelly, Tom Moore.