Louth’s sole survivor from 2014 loss to Kildare looking for Reds to bring ‘best version’ to Tullamore

24 April 2022; Gerard Browne of Louth is tackled by Jamie Clarke of Carlow during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 match between Louth and Carlow at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

With Ryan Burns on the injury list, Conor Grimes is the sole member of the current panel to play when Louth last faced Kildare in the Leinster Championship.

The Reds, then managed by Aidan O’Rourke, were humiliated, 1-22 to 1-7, at Croke Park eight years ago in just Grimes’ second outing at provincial level.

However, buoyed by a seventh victory in a row against Carlow, Mickey Harte’s men move into Sunday’s Tullamore encounter brimming with belief that a repeat of the 2010 quarter-final win over the Lilies is possible.

"There’s great energy within the group and Mickey and Gavin are brilliant at that,” said Grimes.

"We don’t really look at the opposition so much as opposed to just trying to bring the best out in ourselves every time we go out on to the field.

“There won’t be too much pressure on going into Kildare. We’ll just get the bodies right and it’ll be all about us trying to bring the best version of ourselves on to the pitch.

“It didn’t matter, for example, if we were playing Carlow, Kildare or Kerry (last Sunday), we were just looking for a performance and we knew then that the result would take care of itself. Hopefully that’s the same next week.”

The Glen Emmets clubman kicked one of Louth’s seven points at HQ in 2014 – an afternoon which he looks back upon far from positively. Not that it’s of any consequence approaching this weekend’s encounter.

"It was my first championship year and we were after coming off the back of a big championship win over Westmeath,” Grimes added.

"They gave us a scalp up in Croke Park, but that’s a long time ago and I don’t think there’s too many players left in our squad that were part of it that day.

“It’s not going to play too much of a part. They’re coming down a division and we’re going up a division, so hopefully it’ll be a much more level playing field by the time we get to the pitch.

"There’s huge expectation and we’ve huge expectations on ourselves every time we go out. That’s driven internally and you can see that at training. I’ve been injured over the past couple of weeks, but you can see the lads running and putting in the hard yards.”

The towering full-forward scored a fine goal in the first half against Carlow and followed up with a point on his first start since returning from a knee injury.

"I’ve been struggling through the year with injuries but since the league final I’ve been working hard to get myself right. Thankfully I’ve feeling good at the moment and hopefully that’ll continue through the championship.”