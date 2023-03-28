Louth’s National League performance has only served to swell hope and encourage lofty expectations

It was written on these pages after last year’s championship defeat by Cork that the most significant aspect of the performance was how close Louth got to the Leesiders having been humbled by Kildare in Leinster just a matter of weeks earlier.

To have got within four points ensured that, regardless of the style of play, manager Mickey Harte would have been able to sell year three of his project to each and every player, convincing them that with more buy-in and even further effort that they could bridge the gap to their rivals in Division 2.

It has clearly worked as both the Lilies and the Leesiders have been overturned this spring as the Reds mounted the unlikeliest of promotion pushes towards the top-flight. And, while that, ultimately, fell short in Dublin last Sunday, a third-place finish in the second tier is Louth’s best in more than a quarter of a century, since Paul Kenny’s team qualified for Division 1 but were denied because of a competition restructure.

Ahead of the Dubs duel, Harte, inwardly, of course, may have been thinking along similar lines to how he pondered ahead of the Cork match last June. Avoiding annihilation was always going to be key as he set about persuading his troops that they can actually take out the provincial kingpins at a later date.

Speaking on the Our Game podcast last week, former Carlow trainer Steven Poacher described any county claiming to be the second-best in Leinster as nonsense when, in the case of Louth, that is anything but the case. Two years ago, they lost to Offaly in the opening round and since overcoming Westmeath in 2014, the Reds’ only provincial successes have come against Division 4 opposition.

The thought of being in the top-half of Leinster contenders seemed a considerable way off for most of that time never mind being ahead of Meath, Kildare and Westmeath, serial semi-finalists.

Again, this may seem to be a silly claim to fame, but wasn’t it José Mourinho who stated that finishing second in the Premier League with Manchester United was one of his greatest feats. Obviously, there is nothing tangible in declaring Louth as the best of the rest in a fairly one-sided province, though it has to be viewed in the context of the county’s current trajectory.

There is little doubt that Harte has the Dubs in his sights and he will feel somewhat disappointed if he isn’t able to knock them off their perch at some stage of his Wee reign. That’s how the Tyrone legend’s mind works.

So while there was disappointment on Sunday at not achieving the impossible, and qualifying for the top division, a third-place finish has all within the camp buzzing with optimism and there will be so many parts of the Dublin game that the management will use to enforce their message that a first Delaney Cup victory since 1957 is possible in the near future.

To be talking about a potential Leinster final, or, for that matter, victory, illustrates just how fantastic the National League was for Louth. Without trying to hail oneself as an expert, I, for one, constantly said to anybody and everybody who would listen that the Reds simply would not be relegated. It was an opinion that I retained all through, even after the Clare and Derry defeats. Thankfully, the bookies’ generous odds were invested in for the Meath, Kildare and Cork matches, where Louth were given little chance of prevailing.

This is the most organised, hard-working and prepared Louth side in history. It may not have the natural talent of the teams of the 1990s or a decade ago, when Paddy Keenan, John O’Brien, Ray Finnegan and Shane Lennon were at their peak, but it is much more cohesive and playing in an era where the required attributes are different.

A National League campaign to remember. One which has swelled hope, and probably expectation too. But the hope is far from false and the expectation has been encouraged by those involved.

As singer Mark McCabe would say: “I’m feelin it, I’m feelin a change, I’m feelin it...”

The vibes, they’re good.