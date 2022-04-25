Louth’s Leinster title hopes left in tatters after late loss in Wicklow

Louth’s Leinster title hopes were left in tatters after a damaging defeat by Wicklow in Baltinglass on Sunday afternoon.

Having held Louth to five points in the opening half when the Wee County had the benefit of a strong wind at their backs, confidence was high that the Garden County – who were demoted from Division 3 by the Reds – could reel in Wayne Freeman’s side over the course of the second period given the attacking threat of Marie Kealy, Meadhbh Deeney and Laura Hogan.

They would achieve that goal, ultimately, leaving Louth to face Offaly in round three on Sunday with only a very slender opportunity of progression from the group stage.

While the game wasn’t wealthy with scores, it was rich in effort and workrate. The wind was always going to be a huge factor and Wicklow’s battling held Louth to a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

Deeney got the hosts off the mark with a sweet score from play three minutes in and had a shot blocked by Eilis Hand moments earlier as Leighton Glynn’s side enjoyed a very positive start.

Louth gathered their thoughts and levelled through Ciara Woods after Wicklow lost a quick free, but Freeman’s troops registered a wide either side of that score, the first from Rebecaa Carr, the second from the impressive Kate Flood.

Flood would push Louth ahead after 11 minutes with a bomb of a shot and when Carr added a free after 13, the visitors were looking good at 0-3 to 0-1.

Misses would prove costly for Louth. They added another two before Laura Collins swung over, just seconds after Fusciardi was shown the yellow card from referee Finbarr Shanahan.

Wicklow needed an uplifting score and Deeney provided just that when she floated over an exquisite free off the ground into the breeze at the roadside goal.

Jennifer McCourt replied with a stunner, but Marie Kealy would end a wasteful period for Wicklow that included two wides and several possessions coughed up with a pointed free to leave it 0-5 to 0-3 in favour of Louth at the break.

With the wind at their backs, you expected Wicklow to go for this and torment the Louth defence but with victory as the main aim, they kept two players inside and engaged in a fierce battle in the middle third.

Kealy closed the gap with a free won by Sarah Delahunt, but this was a game with a high error count and both sides added wides and shots dropped short before Collins added a free for Louth after eight minutes of the second half.

Louth would hit the post and fire wide before Kealy would close the gap to one with a free won by the hard-working Aoife Gorman.

It would be another 12 minutes before another score was kicked, that from the boot of Laura Hogan after being picked out by Deeney. It was a huge score in the context of the game and came after a period of poor wides and a fine save from Rebecca Lambe Fagan in the Louth goal.

Glynn rang the changes, sending in Siofra Adams, Emily Mulhall and Clodagh Fox. Louth sent in Eimear Byrne and Hannah O’Neill.

But Wicklow were starting to turn the screw. The massive efforts from Niamh Cullen and Emily Mulhall turned over big possessions. Aoife Gorman won a throw ball and from that the move ended with Siofra Adams kicking a marvellous score off the right to send Wicklow in front.

Lambe Fagan’s restart didn’t travel the required distance and Wicklow were awarded a free which Kealy dispatched with aplomb to put Wicklow 0-8 to 0-6 ahead.

Louth attacked deep into injury-time. Helena Dowling sacrificed herself for the team, giving away a free and picking up a yellow card deep into injury time. Rebecca Carr was charged with dropping the free into the Wicklow square in the hope of a late major but up rose Jackie Kinch to claim the ball and seconds later Shanahan sounded the final whistle to the delight of the Wicklow players and management.

A big game awaits both teams this weekend. Wicklow need to beat Laois to draw level with them on six points while Offaly take on Louth knowing that a win will move them on to six points as well.

A defeat for Wicklow and a win for Louth will leave three teams on three points, and with the top two in the group moving on to the semi-finals, the old nugget that is score difference may well play a big part in the proceedings before all is said and done.

Wicklow: Jackie Kinch; Lucy Dunne, Sarah Hogan, Jackie Byrne; Lorna Fusciardi, Sarah Jane Winders, Helena Dowling; Niamh McGettigan, Aoife Gorman; Sarah Delahunt, Niamh Cullen, Rioghna McGettigan; Laura Hogan 0-1, Meadhbh Deeney 0-2 (1f), Marie Kealy 0-4f. Subs: Siofra Adams 0-1 for R McGettigan (42), Emily Mulhall for Dowling (54), Clodagh Fox for Deeney (54), Jessica Hurley for Delahunt (60), Áine Byrne for Kealy (60).

Louth: Rebecca Lambe Fagan; Eilis Hand, Sarah Quinn, Michelle McMahon; Céire Nolan, Shannen McLaughlin, Aoife Russell; Aoife Halligan, Ruth Hanna; Róisín Kavanagh, Laura Collins 0-2 (1f) , Jennifer McCourt 0-1; Kate Flood 0-1, Rebecca Carr 0-1f, Ciara Woods 0-1. Subs: Eimear Byrne for McCourt (42), Hannah O’Neill for Kavanagh (47), Seona Halligan for Collins (58), Sarah Moore for Hanna (60), Holly Lambe Sally for McMahon.

Referee: Finbarr Shanahan (Dublin).