Louth’s Leinster title dream is destroyed by ruthless Dublin at Croke Park

Louth 0-15 Dublin 5-21

Louth followers have become that accustomed to their team competing on their every outing that a hiding wasn’t even under consideration leading into Sunday’s Leinster final against Dublin.

A miracle seemed possible but, then again, there was always that subconscious fellow at the back of thinking minds which proposed that this may be the occasion in which Dessie Farrell’s juggernaut released their All-Ireland title manifesto to the watching public.

Unfortunately, for the Wee men, women and children who travelled in their thousands, Dublin took this opportunity and blew away Louth dreams in the manner of a turbo fan dispersing a fist full of ashes. A joint-record margin of victory in a Leinster SFC final – all of 21 points – on a level with the tally of the champions’ demolition of Meath three seasons ago.

The Reds competed meaningfully for about 15 minutes at the start and led thrice through captain Sam Mulroy, who finished with 0-10 to his credit. His first from play was the fifth score of the encounter, a cultured kick from the left flank. Immediately, as the far umpire nodded at the Hill 16 end, the Naomh Máirtín clubman turned to a pocket of Louth supporters in the Hogan Stand, clenched his fist and belched a defiant roar.

At that stage, said internal voice chimed. ‘Sam’s come to play,’ it seemed. Twenty-two minutes and 1-10 later, Mulroy’s next conversion was followed by a less enthusiastic display of emotion. The task, by now, was forlorn. The Dubs had swallowed and digested Louth’s challenge and were now in a position to dispose of the waste.

James Califf has so often been the Reds’ difference-maker this season but he was subjected to the more intense scrutiny of his career off the kicking tee. With Dublin pressing ruthlessly, there was no valve to relieve the stress on Louth’s beleaguered rearguard and, thus, the winners poured forward in waves.

Their opening goal, on 23 minutes, stemmed from Niall Sharkey being hounded out of possession. Ciarán Kilkenny fed Con O’Callaghan who was, by now, one of four attackers moving in the direction of an isolated Califf and Peter Lynch. The Cuala attacker shifted the ball across the target for Paul Mannion to palm to the net.

Daniel Corcoran, Lynch, Donal McKenny and the man in black, Califf, were facing a firing squad but it wasn’t as though the outfielders weren’t pulling their weight. Dublin were just in a different class and manager Farrell said afterwards that they had targetted the Louth kickout specifically. Tommy Durnin and Conor Early simply drowned in a sea of blue bodies.

"It wasn’t even as though they were getting them clean all of the time,” said Harte of Dublin’s midfield domination.

"They were breaking them and breaking them to their advantage and we seemed to miss the breaks. We were in too late or we were too far away from them.

"It’s a lesson we have to learn. It’s a harsh lesson but you just have to hold your hands up. I’ve been in places before where we got a very poor outcome. It’s not the end of the world. It’s another process of what can you learn from that, how can you adjust it and fix it.

"We haven’t much time because the group that we’re in now doesn’t really possess second rate teams either so we have a lot of thinking to do, a lot of preparation to do to try and grab back some credibility of having the right to be in this level of the championship.”

NO GIVING IN

Another recurrent aspect of Louth 2023 has been their refusal to concede defeat and ability to retrieve seemingly desperate situations. An encouraging finish to the first half cut the interval deficit to 1-12 to 0-6 and when Mulroy (2) and Liam Jackson shot over early in the third quarter, the gap was sanded down to seven and there was a slight glimmer of hope.

That was stamped into obscurity in a slightly cruel manner via James McCarthy’s goal on 45 minutes. McKenny had done so well to stand up Mannion and get a power-drenching block on his kick, but Cian Murphy was the beneficiary, nipping in ahead of the outrushing Califf and reverse passing towards the path of the rampantly running McCarthy, who stepped inside and sent a rolling shot over the line.

There could be no coming back from that and all you could really request from Louth was a battling effort to the finish, which, to their credit, was the case. But Dublin’s substitutes had a point to prove and they were every bit as intent as the teammates they replaced.

Dean Rock (0-1), Colm Basquel (1-0), Paddy Small (1-0) and Seán MacMahon (0-1) all provided scoreboard currency off the bench, while Cian Murphy seemed to be invisible, often locating open terrain without so much as a hand being laid on him.

At the other end, Mulroy continued to forage to some effect, while Conor Grimes and Niall Sharkey made incisions but were more often than not overcrowded.

"It is a harsh lesson for players,” Harte surmised.

"It is one thing getting beaten, it is another thing getting battered and that is what happened to us. But, sometimes, that happens in football and you have to learn from every outcome. You like when you win things and like when you make comebacks. But Dublin are just a very good team.”

LOUTH: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Peter Lynch, Donal McKenny; Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey, Ciarán Murphy; Tommy Durnin, Conor Early; Conall McKeever, Ciarán Downey 0-1, Conor Grimes 0-2; Dáire McConnon, Sam Mulroy 0-9 (6f, 1 45), Liam Jackson 0-1. Subs: Craig Lennon 0-1 for McConnon (26), Anthony Williams for Murphy (31), Conal McCaul for Jackson (40), Paul Mathews for Early (55), Ryan Burns for Corcoran (68).

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Dáire Newcombe, Davy Byrne, Lee Gannon; John Small 0-1, Brian Howard, Jack McCaffrey 0-2; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy 1-0; Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-3, Seán Buglar 1-3; Paul Mannion 1-1, Con O’Callaghan 0-4 (2f), Cormac Costello 0-5 (3f, 1 45). Subs: Cian Murphy for McCaffrey (31), Dean Rock 0-1 for Costello (52), Paddy Small 1-0 for Scully (52), Colm Basquel 1-0 for Mannion (59), Seán MacMahon 0-1 for Howard (63).

REFEREE: Conor Lane (Cork).