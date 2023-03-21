Louth’s lack of coverage on RTÉ television is an insult to the county’s TV licence payers

Louth are the only side competing in either of the National Football League’s top two tiers yet to get air time by the national broadcaster, RTÉ. After Limerick’s defeat by Kildare was included in last Sunday night’s highlights’ package, that is now a fact.

Some Division 3 and 4 counties have been screen twice or more, while all Division 2 counties – bar Limerick – have been included on more than one occasion at least.

League Sunday anchor Joanne Cantwell told viewers that DEFY Páirc Mhuire in Ardee wasn’t a suitable venue for RTÉ cameras to record footage from. Well, given TG4 had no bother capturing the win over Kildare earlier in the month and that RTÉ were able to garner pictures from last year’s away day in Limerick from a ground level station at the University of Limerick, there doesn’t appear to be any substance to that argument.

Wee are well used to being overlooked by the national broadcaster in these parts. It is a decade or more since the county were last covered live in the championship by the Donnybrook outfit and, memorably, analysis of the 2019 Leinster victory over Wexford stretched as far as then presenter Des Cahill congratulating Wayne Kierans’ side before thanking the audience for tuning in.

The issue between RTÉ and Louth manager Mickey Harte has been well-documented over the years. Still, though, the broadcaster always sends a representative for Radio 1’s Sunday Sport programme and interviews are often carried out with players. So the reason for their refusal to deploy cameras to the same venues cannot have anything to do with the Tyrone-native, surely?

It would be understandable for the video men to stay away if Louth were struggling or condemned to relegation or lower tier toil. But the Reds were locked in a ‘do or die’ encounter with Cork last weekend with the outcome having a bearing on the promotion picture. How, then, did RTÉ consider it possible to ignore it while covering the other three matches in the division?

Three minutes before throw-in on Sunday, as sports editor of the Drogheda Independent newspaper group, your writer pressed send on an email to the corporation’s head of sport, Declan McBennett.

Contained in the correspondence forwarded was: “So far, Louth are one of just two counties not to have been shown from Division 2 and with respect to Limerick, they are at the bottom, while Louth have been performing very well, much better than the likes of Kildare and Meath, who have received an abundance of screen time.

“I would, therefore, say that of the top 16 teams in the country, based on league standings, Louth are one of just two who haven’t received any coverage whatsoever, which is quite bizarre and very disappointing for licence payers in the county.

“There are teams in both Division 3 and 4 who have been shown on multiple occasions. How can this be the case when you are opting not to profile Louth at all?

“Can I ask if there is a policy or reason behind the lack of Louth coverage?”

No reply was received by the time of going to print and considering the on-record reaction by Peter Fitzpatrick and Mickey Rooney, on behalf of Louth GAA and Ardee St Mary’s, it would be difficult for Mr McBennett to provide a suitable response at this stage.

There was a sense when Dundalk FC were at the top of the domestic game in the League of Ireland that RTÉ, and their analysts, begrudged their success by constantly referring to the state of the Oriel Park pitch and highlighting the progress of others at the same time.

Perhaps this was paranoia on the part of Lilywhites supporters but the broadcaster’s ignorance of the Reds is tangible. They will cover Sunday’s clash with Dublin – because it’s the Dubs, after all, and the match is at Croke Park – though that is of little consolation to the thousands of locals who have tuned in over the last number of Sunday nights, only to discover that their time was wasted.

Next time the TV licence inspector calls to the door, you’d be well-advised to ask for a discount on foot of being from Louth. Wee don’t seem to matter up here.​