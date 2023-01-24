Louth’s key men must stand up to the challenge of Clare in Ennis

Even given the fact that Louth fielded an understrength XV, there were few positives to take from Saturday's O’Byrne Cup final defeat in Longford.

The home side, under the guidance of former Dublin player Paddy Christie, looked more than a decent outfit and were full value for their 3-13 to 0-12 victory.

Although the Longford gig is Christie's first as a senior inter-county manager, he has extensive coaching and managerial experience going back to his late teens when he began coaching juvenile teams in his local club Ballymun Kickhams.

He managed the Dublin minors for a couple of seasons before joining the Tipperary senior footballers’ backroom team as David Power's defensive coach (Christie's mother is a Tipp woman). The Premier County famously landed the 2020 Munster SFC 100 years on from the Bloody Sunday massacre at Croke Park. He is also the current manager of the DCU Sigerson Cup team.

I was impressed by the way the Midlanders set-up and moved the ball, especially from midfield forward. They could be dark houses in Division 3 this season. Corner-forward Dessie Reynolds, who posted 3-3 from play, was a handful for our rear-guard all afternoon, although he was given the freedom of Pearse Park at times.

Midfielders Darren Gallagher and Fergal Sheridan were also dominant for long periods which gave Reynolds and his attacking colleagues an abundance of quality possession. Although we started both halves quite well, we faded badly as time wore on. Not too many could be happy with their performance and it was a difficult afternoon for many of the newcomers.

This has not been a good year for the O’Byrne Cup and not unexpectedly, Leinster chairman Derek Kent rose to its defence in the match programme notes. He referenced that the competition, along with other pre-season tournaments, has a pivotal role in the GAA. I have my doubts. If it's to see the light of day in 2024 then the competition's rules and structure need to change.

Playing the final at 2pm on a Saturday afternoon doesn't work either. There were no more than several hundred in attendance with most supporters opting for TG4's deferred TV coverage.

Our three O’Byrne Cup games have shown us that there are lots of young, committed players coming through who have transitioned nicely from underage to adult football. Although obviously talented, some are still quite a way off where they need to be in terms of physicality and cuteness.

A friend of mine always talks about ‘football smarts’ and how some players seem to 'get it' almost instantly while others are slower to get up to speed with the inter-county game. Ball skills, fitness, conditioning, learning the game-plan and lifestyle are, in my opinion, the easy pieces of the jigsaw.

HARSH LESSONS

The younger lads around the panel must learn quickly how to adapt to the matchday opposition and the situations that unfold in front of them. Coping mechanisms, both physical and mental, must be developed to deal with the different scenarios they're going to face that will help them make the correct decision in those highly pressurised situations. Some will excel and flourish within this environment but others will struggle to cope. The unfortunate reality is that talent and commitment are simply not enough at this level.

2023 is such a huge year for this team, the manager Mickey Harte and, indeed, Louth GAA in general. Enormous strides have been made both on and off the field by Peter Fitzpatrick and co over the last few years. Gone are the days, thankfully, when the County Board regime stumbled from one crisis to another. Forward planning is now part and parcel of the board’s decision-making process.

Works have recommenced on the county stadium and that feel-good factor around the senior football team and Harte is primed to go to the next level. A good showing and survival in Division 2 is the next logical step. However, there are no easy games in this division and a good start is almost essential for survival. The bookies have Louth and Limerick as favourites for relegation.

The significance and pivotal nature of this fixture will not be lost on Harte or Clare manager Colm Collins. Clare, in my opinion, have punched above their weight in recent years to maintain their Division 2 status but they've done so quite comfortably and, in fact, almost gained top-flight promotion on a couple of occasions.

While a Wee County victory would be great, we need to return from Ennis with at least a point. Limerick in Ardee and Meath in Navan are the two key games we have to win. Derry, Kildare and Cork (all at home) will be tough battles as will the final round game versus the Dubs in Croke Park, but we'll likely need to cause an upset in one of those four games.

However, it all starts on Sunday and we need our experienced performers to lead from the front. Clare are a well-organised and hard-working outfit devoid of any real standout players. Once, we roll up the sleeves and match them in workrate and in the physical stakes, then our key players’ superior talent could give us the edge. It won't be easy, though.

ENNIS EXPERIENCE

My one and only game in Cusack Park was during the 1994/1995 National League campaign when we visited Ennis for a Division 2 top of the table clash in late November.

Under new manager Paul Kenny, we'd won our opening three rounds against Galway, Mayo and Tyrone. Clare, under legendary Kerry defender John O’Keeffe, had five points from their three outings.

A huge Wee County contingent made the long trip south, including on a specially arranged train organised by the Louth supporters’ club. Their numbers swelled the crowd to almost 8,000 but in a tough and physical, low-scoring battle, we lost on a scoreline of 0-8 to 0-4.

The Banner County went on to gain promotion to Division 1 with a tally of 11 points, while we finished joint-second on 10 points with Tyrone. The Red Hands, unfortunately, won the promotion play-off in another tight battle in Clones. That same Tyrone team would go on to contest that season's All-Ireland final, losing narrowly to Dublin.

The 1994 team in Ennis – Niall O’Donnell; Peter Fitzpatrick, David Reilly, Stephen Melia; Davy McDonnell, Ken Reilly, Gerry Curran 0-1; John Osborne, Seamus O’Hanlon 0-2; Alan Rooney, Brendan Kerin, Ollie McDonnell; Cathal O’Hanlon, Stefan While 0-1, Colin Kelly. Subs used: Alan Doherty, Pat Butterly, James McDonnell.