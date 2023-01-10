Louth’s in demand midfielder Paul Mathews ‘looking to break into the team’ ahead of the National League

The St Fechin’s clubman, who has enjoyed a good O’Byrne Cup showing in Louth’s midfield, will miss tonight’s clash with Wexford – but he has a good reason. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Paul Mathews is a man in demand.

The St Fechin’s clubman, who has enjoyed a good O’Byrne Cup showing in Louth’s middle eight, was due to miss Wednesday night’s clash with Wexford – but he had a good reason.

Mathews is one of just eight Wee men involved in this year’s Sigerson Cup and he will form part of the University of Limerick squad that will take on University College Cork (UCC) in the Mardyke.

"We’ve a very good group of players with a spread from across Munster and hopefully we can do the same as last year or, hopefully, even better,” Mathews said, looking ahead to the game.

It is the 25-year-old’s second Sigerson campaign having previously lined out for Carlow IT – where he also played two seasons of Fitzgibbon Cup hurling.

He applied to study PE with geography in Limerick as a mature student having worked with his brother-in-law in a Drogheda car dealership and is now in his second year in the Castletroy campus.

A son of the former Louth and Oliver Plunkett’s star Paddy Mathews, the Termonfeckin-native was previously part of the county football panel under Wayne Kierans when he attempted to juggle big and small ball commitments. But a recall to the footballers forced him to make a call towards the end of last autumn.

"It’s probably not feasible with the way the game has gone, to juggle both – it’s so professional now, especially with the football team; it’s nearly every night,” he added.

"A lot of games be clashing as well so it’s probably just been the best thing for my own body as well to stick with one and give my full focus to one team, which works out better for both myself and the team in general.

“When I got dropped two years ago, when Mickey first came in, it was always my aspiration to get back and prove myself under Mickey.

“I had a great time with the hurlers, the lads and Paul McCormack – they were really good with me and gave me a lot in those two years – so it was hard to step away from them. But football has been always been in the back of my mind and it’s something I’ve been aspiring to get back to.”

Now on placement from college, his schedule lends itself to pushing up the Louth pecking order with the competition for places ferocious around the centre-field area. Not that he’s lacking in motivation to force his way in as he seeks to make a point to the Wee management.

"I wasn’t up to scratch and I wasn’t training as well as I could have when I got dropped and Mickey just called it on what he saw off me, so there could be no hard feelings.

“I looked at myself and wasn’t doing myself justice – taking it too slack outside training and not doing enough gym sessions or working on my own. I was probably doing things that a county footballer shouldn’t be and just not training properly.

“I’m in here now with Sharon (Courtney), the nutritionist, and (Ciarán) Sloan looking after the gym side and I feel like it’s all clicked. I’m only here two months but I hope that I’ve more to give.

"I’d be looking to break into the team. (To do that) I need to get the nutrition right, work with Sloan and work on my mental side of the game as well. I think I have good ability so it’s then about focussing in on what I can give and hopefully they it’ll transpire on the pitch.

“The mentality they have (Harte and Gavin Devlin) – it’s pure football and about striving to be the best, about living life around football.”