Louth’s Gerry Reilly Cup defence comes to a sorry conclusion as lethal Meath run riot

Meath 5-16 Louth 0-11

Louth’s Gerry Reilly Cup defence came to a sorry conclusion as Meath devoured the lacklustre Reds in Sunday night’s semi-final tie in Oldcastle.

The holders were ragged and lacked any degree of rhythm or direction in their play despite owning much of the ball during a relatively competitive opening quarter.

But the Royals, who will now face Cavan in the decider, were more finely tuned and their supply into a lethal full-forward line was extremely healthy, helping Evan Kelly (2-5), Senan Duffy (2-1) and Patrick Crawley (0-3) to combine for 4-9 over the hour.

And even when the deliveries weren’t precisely on the chests of their targets, the kicks landed in space, which meant that the chasing Royals were at least able to get challenges on Louth possession holders, which often reaped a turnover given the slippery conditions and wet soap-like ball.

In contrast, the Reds repeatedly punted possession into the grasp of Meath defenders and were serial offenders in the handling stakes, consistently conceding control of the play by either errant fist passes or loose touches.

The visitors’ best moment of the match came midway through the first half when Ben McKeown’s excellent pass was picked up by Joseph Hanlon running into the D and he laid it off to his Cooley Kickhams clubmate, Emmet Duffy, as he looped before striking over the top.

Meath had five different registrars during the opening period, at the end of which they were 3-7 to 0-4 in front.

Duffy emphatically blazed a shot past Dan McGuffin five minutes before the interval whistle – when just four points was the difference – and within 60 seconds, he crossed along the ground for lightning quick Donaghmore/Ashbourne star Kelly to flick across the line.

The No13’s second major, a minute from the break, was calamitous in that it looped into the corner of the net, over McGuffin’s tall frame, after the netminder seemed content to let the ball drift wide.

Substitute Ryan Nugent livened up Louth’s attack when the match resumed, linking up notably with Kayden Fisher on occasions, while there were flowing moves that produced goalscoring openings only for brave Conor Black to heroically hurl his body in the way of two Jacob Morgan shots.

And then Meath were able to replace quality without weakening their XV in any way. Jake Madden was highly impressive in the attack with 1-2, including the winners’ fifth goal on 52 minutes. Their fourth major came when Evan Demange’s mark effort was parried by McGuffin off the inrushing Duffy, a score which underlined Louth’s lack of fortune in an affair which ended with 20 points between the north-east neighbours.

On this evidence, Meath have a host of future stars to enjoy whereas minor managers David Reid and Johnny Clerkin would be advised to start work with the Louth group promptly ahead of next season’s minor championship.

Meath: Ryan McCafferty; Conor Black, Ciarán Sheridan, Cillian Yore; Órán Meade, Thomas Sheridan 0-1, Charles McCarthy; Cillian Rafferty 0-1, Jack Doyle; Ryan Brady, Ciarán Sheridan, Cormac Nugent 0-2 (1f); Evan Kelly 2-5, Senan Duffy 2-1, Patrick Crawley 0-3 (1f). Subs: Robert Hayes for Ciarán Sheridan (16), Daniel Doherty for Nugent (HT), Mackensie Doyle for Doyle (HT), Conall Diggins for McCarthy (38), Jake Madden 1-2 for Brady (40), Cian Hosie 0-1 for Sheridan (45), Evan Demange for Rafferty (45).

Louth: Dan McGuffin; Darragh Flynn, Patrick Hillen, Daniel McArdle; Fionn Coyle, Ben McKeown, Donnacha Skinnader 0-2; Jamie Soraghan, Michael O’Brien 0-1; Adam Dullaghan 0-1, Emmet Duffy 0-1, Liam McGee; Joseph Hanlon 0-1, Cormac Lundon, Kayden Fisher 0-3 (1f). Subs: Ciarán Hickey for Soraghan (HT), Ryan Nugent 0-1 for Lundon (HT), Jacob Morgan 0-1 for McGee (HT), Shane Mullany for McArdle (38), Dylan Rendall for Dullaghan (41), Jack Long for O’Brien (50), Shea Neary for Skinnader (54), Ciarán Devine for Flynn (54), Seán Holland for Coyle (54).

Referee: Peter Skelly (Meath).