Louth’s destiny in-hand after stunning comeback but late mugging in Birmingham

Sir Alex was wrong – it's actually ‘hurling, bloody hell!’

Louth had a tremendous victory within their grasp in Birmingham on Saturday, ahead by three having come from 10 down, but John Collins' goal in ‘Fergie time’ rescued Warwickshire a share of the spoils.

Ultimately, it's a draw which favours the Reds who have a far superior score differential to the exiles ahead of the final round of fixtures. Louth are on -21, with Warwickshire boasting an unpretty -61.

Both play promotion-chasing teams in the final round – Louth visit Tyrone, while Armagh travel to Páirc na hÉireann. Therefore, given the Wee men made the trip seeking salvation, it's a case of job practically done.

And even though they were mugged at the very death, seven minutes into stoppage time, the post-match sense was far from deflation. Trailing 2-10 to 0-6 early in the second half, Division 3B beckoned for Paul McCormack's men. That's the reality.

But by outscoring Warwickshire 1-13 to 1-3 over the game's closing 25 minutes or so, there was a smirk of satisfaction etched on left-half Jamie McDonnell's face at full-time. The St Fechin's man was after playing a stormer for the umpteenth time this season.

"I think we'll have to take it as a glass half full," he said, reflecting on the outcome.

"These things tend to hurt – a late goal going in – but we'll take the point. We have our destiny in our own hands now going into the Tyrone game and that'll help us prepare for that.

"I suppose we never do it easy, do we? Ten points down, we showed our grit and character. There's been other games where we've wilted and haven't even put a show in during the second half."

INFLUENTIAL BLUSTER

There was a downfield gale favouring the men in white during a first half in which they outscored Louth 2-9 to 0-5. The visitors had been coping quite well during the opening quarter but some really slack defending allowed Collins to puck a free to the net 18 minutes in.

Paul Mathews responded seconds later with a minor, but that was to be the Reds' last register of the first period, with a second Warwickshire three-pointer seemingly settling the outcome.

The introductions of Conor Deane – replacing injured Peter Fortune – and Andrew Mackin had a major bearing on proceedings. They were constant outlets in the full-forward line as Warwickshire were practically limited to Collins frees.

Trailing 2-10 to 0-6, Louth hit nine of the next 11 points – Deane, Seán Kerrisk and outstanding Niall Keenan doing much of the damage.

Salvation was sought still, however, and with five minutes to play, Mathews fetched, swivelled and buried a beauty to level the affair, 2-12 to 1-15.

Deane briefly gave the travelling team the lead, with Kelvin McGee cancelling it out, before mammoth notches by McCormack (free), Conor Quigley and Seánie Crosbie had the Reds verging on victory.

That was until the late, late twist of fate. Collins failed to lift his free but some quick-thinking got the sliotar in play and when he next grasped possession, there was a sucking force towards the bottom corner.

"We have something building here – we have something good," added McDonnell.

"I know the results haven't necessarily shown that so far, we've had a couple of disappointing results. Against Roscommon and Monaghan we just didn't feel like we went out and played as well as we should have, but there is something building and to come over here and not leave empty handed is a positive."

Warwickshire: Paddy Hands; Richard Murray, Alan Bannon, Anthony Hands; Tom Kelly, Niall Eames 0-1, Michael Holland; Oisín Coffey, Ryan Horan 0-2; Cathal Dineen 0-2, Jack Grealish, Kelvin McGee 1-2; John Collins 2-5 (1-4f), Luke Hands, Pádraic Crehan 0-1

Subs: Dáire King for Horan (32), Eamon Doherty for Coffey (53), Colm Cavanagh for Holland (66)

Louth: Ruairi Morrissey; Seán Magill, Donal Ryan, Andrew Smyth 0-1; Matthew Fee, Conor Quigley 0-1, Jamie McDonnell 0-1 (f); Peter Fortune, Feidhelm Joyce; Seánie Crosbie 0-1, Paul Mathews 1-2, Niall Keenan 0-3; Seaghan Conneely 0-1, Gareth Hall, Seán Kerrisk 0-5 (4f)

Subs: Conor Deane 0-3 for Fortune (23), Andrew Mackin 0-1 for Hall (HT), Danny Morgan for Magill (46), Pádraig Fallon for Kerrisk (70), Mark Gahan for Joyce (70)

Referee: Kevin Parke (Antrim)