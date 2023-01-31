Louth

Louth’s best laid plans ripped apart in agonising final verse at Cusack Park

Seamus O'Hanlon

argus

Last Wednesday, January 25th, was Burns night.

Scotland’s natixonal poet, Robbie Burns, was born on this day in 1759 and although the Ayrshire native never visited these shores, he has strong County Louth connections.

