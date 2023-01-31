Louth’s best laid plans ripped apart in agonising final verse at Cusack Park

Last Wednesday, January 25th, was Burns night.

Scotland’s natixonal poet, Robbie Burns, was born on this day in 1759 and although the Ayrshire native never visited these shores, he has strong County Louth connections.

His eldest sister Agnes came to live here in 1817 with her husband William Gault who was employed as manager of the old Fortescue Estate at Stephenstown in Knockbridge.

Their Lakeview Cottage, now known as the Agnes Burns Cottage, forms part of the Stephenstown Pond Nature Park.

The couple are both buried in St Nicholas Cemetery in Dundalk where a 30ft monument stands in memory of Robbie Burns.

His most famous poem ‘Auld Lang Syne’ is a staple of every New Year’s Eve party, while another, ‘Sweet Afton’ was adopted in 1919 by local cigarette company PJ Carroll as the name for its new unfiltered cigarette brand.

‘Sweet Afton’ was selected by the people of Dundalk after they were canvassed by the company on a choice of possible names.

My own favourite Burns poem is ‘To a Mouse’ which was written by the poet after he accidentally destroyed a mouse’s nest when ploughing in the fields.

Part of the penultimate verse reads:

The best-laid schemes of mice and men go oft awry,

And leave us nothing but grief and pain, for promised joy

In other words, no matter how carefully a project is planned, misfortune sometimes happens.

And so it was with Louth’s agonising one-point reversal to Clare on Sunday in Ennis. A goal to the good (1-9 to 0-9) with the clock entering the red, it appeared that Mickey Harte & Co had got their tactics spot on.

Not many punters had tipped us to leave the Banner with the spoils. But a little bit of luck combined with management’s careful planning and the players’ hard work and skill was about to see us emerge from this tough, physical encounter with two precious points.

We’d overcome Ciaran Byrne’s first-quarter injury loss and Liam Jackson’s 18th minute black card to enter the closing stages in pole position courtesy of Ciaran Downey’s 67th minute goal.

But that’s where things began to go awry and misfortune came upon us.

Tipperary referee Sean Lonergan signalled six additional minutes. He played seven.

Clare narrowed the gap to the minimum with two quick-fire points. Conor Grimes appeared to be fouled as he bore down on the Clare goal but Lonergan thought otherwise.

He somehow awarded the free against the big Glen Emmets man. Clare equalised from the resultant attack.

With the six minutes of additional time elapsed the referee allowed play to continue.

Clare won the kickout and Jamie Malone kicked the winner.

Game over.

It was a heartbreaking finish for Louth players, management and supporters. And one they did not deserve.

The sizeable Louth traveling contingent left Cusack Park with a very sour taste in their mouths.

The journey homeward was going to be long and arduous. And while Robbie Burns favourite supper of ‘haggis, neep and tatties’ may not have been on the menu at Moneygal’s Obama Plaza, I’m sure a wee dram of whiskey was required at subsequent pit stops to help supporters come to terms with what had just happened.

Tipp referee Lonergan was the cause of many Louth folk’s ire in the immediate aftermath.

Had the Moyle Rovers clubman sided with his Clare neighbours at the most crucial juncture of the contest?

With the game in the melting pot, he got the game’s two key decisions wrong; the free on Conor Grimes and allowing play to continue beyond the allotted six minutes.

Only time will tell just how costly those mistakes will be.

In speaking to a Limerick man on Monday morning who was a neutral in the stands at Cusack Park, he felt a draw would have been a fair result.

However he thought Clare were probably the better team over the course of the 70+ minutes.

While he agreed the referee got those two late calls wrong, he reminded me that Clare/Tipp rivalry is fierce and on a par if not greater than our own rivalry with Meath.

Would we expect a similar favour from a Meath whistler?

There is no time for sentiment or feeling sorry for ourselves. Derry, buoyed by their recent run of good form and last weekend’s 12-point defeat of Limerick, are visitors to Ardee on Sunday. It’s a tough ask but we have to try and get something from the game.