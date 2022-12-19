Louth’s All-Star Paddy Keenan to play in charity match between teams managed by Mickey Harte and Peter Fitzpatrick

Louth football supporters will get their festive fix of action in Darver on Tuesday, December 27, when a Mickey Harte XV – comprising of those on his Wee senior team panel – takes on a 15 assembled by county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick based on the recently selected club championship All-Star side.

The charity fixture, which is in aid of the county squad’s purse, will throw-in at 12 noon and see a host of Louth legends lace up their boots for one last time under Fitzpatrick, including 2010 All-Star Paddy Keenan as well as Ray Finnegan and Brian White.

Dáire McConnon, Seán Reynolds, Shane Matthews, Alan Connor and Tom Jackson will line out for the All-Star team, meaning they will face off with some of their Louth colleagues.

It is expected that Donal McKenny, Anthony Williams, Gabriel Bell, Ciarán Downey and Sam Mulroy will miss out on involvement as they continue their recovery from injury.

All-Star squad: Neil Gallagher (Cooley Kickhams), Thomas Sullivan (Naomh Máirtín), Shane Meade (St Kevin’s), Alan Connor (Newtown Blues), Fearghal Malone (Cooley Kickhams), James O’Reilly (Cooley Kickhams), Seán Reynolds (Stabannon Parnells), Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues), Bobby Butterly (Stabannon Parnells), Shane Matthews (Ardee St Mary’s), TJ Doheny (St Kevin’s), Harry Butterly (Stabannon Parnells), Dáire McConnon (Ardee St Mary’s), Tom Jackson (Ardee St Mary’s), Brian White (Cooley Kickhams), Ray Finnegan (St Patrick’s), Paddy Keenan (St Patrick’s).

Louth 2023 squad: Jack Murphy, Martin McEneaney (gk), Leonard Grey, Ciarán Murphy (St Patrick’s), Peter Lynch, Shane Byrne, Gerard Browne (Roche Emmets), Peter McStravick (Dundalk Young Irelands), Beanón Corrigan, Daniel Corcoran (Geraldines), Kieran McArdle (St Bride’s), Craig Lennon, Declan Byrne (gk), Ciarán Byrne (St Mochta’s), Conall McCaul, Gabriel Bell, Oisín McGuinness (St Joseph’s), Seán Reynolds (Stabannon Parnells), Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers), Tommy Durnin (Inniskeen Grattan’s), Donal McKenny, Páraic McKenny, Dáire McConnon, Tom Jackson, Liam Jackson, Shane Matthews, Jonathan Commins (Ardee St Mary’s), Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers), Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets), Anthony Williams, James Califf (gk), Jay Hughes, Dermot Campbell, Conor Clarke (Dreadnots), Conor Whelan, Sam Mulroy, Tom Gray (Naomh Máirtín), Bevan Duffy, Paul Mathews (St Fechin’s), Alan Connor, Ciarán Downey, Dáire Nally (Newtown Blues), Conor Early (Oliver Plunkett’s).