Louth’s 2012 Leinster U21 final team – where are they now?

21 March 2012; Joe Flanagan, left, and Eamonn O'Neill, Louth, celebrate at the end of the game. Cadburys Leinster Under 21 Football Championship Semi-Final, Offaly v Louth, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, Co. Meath. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Monday, April 4, marks a decade since Louth faced Dublin in the Leinster U21 Championship final at Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

Managed by Colin Kelly, the Reds had overcome the odds to pip fancied Longford and Offaly en route to the decider, having previously hammered Kilkenny in round one.

The Dubs, coached by Jim Gavin, who would go on to oversee the county succeed in six of the next seven senior All-Irelands, had several ultimately multiple-time Celtic Cross winners to select from, including man of the match in Navan, Ciaran Kilkenny.

Relatively speaking, Louth reaped a rich harvest from their crew of 2012 too, more than half of the team later featuring for Louth seniors under Kelly’s stewardship.

But where are they now?



Joe Flanagan (O Raghallaigh’s)

Earmarked as the successor to Neil Gallagher with the senior team, Flanagan never quite got there despite his involvement in the squad over several seasons. He continues to line out for his club, where he has won Paddy Sheelan Cup, Division 2 and intermediate championship medals.



Ciarán Murray (Dundalk Young Irelands)

Probably the best player of the team never to have played senior for Louth - albeit, that appears to have been by choice. Murray, while understated, remains one of the best defenders in the county and is a regular at full-back for the Dundalk club. A winner of intermediate and junior championship medals.



Dermot Campbell (Dreadnots)

Injury has cost Campbell involvement in the majority of this season under Mickey Harte. A mixture of things meant the talented defender, who was just 19 in 2012, only really made his break into the senior team under Wayne Kierans. He quickly solidified his standing as first choice No3 and remained there after Harte came in. A fine player who has won Cardinal O’Donnell and Sheelan Cup medals at club level, while also appearing in two senior finals.



Tiarnan Hand (Geraldines)

A tight corner-back, this was to be the peak of his inter-county career. He remains part of Geraldines’ backline and was an important part of the club’s Louth and Leinster intermediate championship successes of 2013, having come off the prolific underage batch that developed under Eamonn McEneaney.



Michael McKeown (Mattock Rangers)

Fast and wicked, McKeown was a fine prospect and won Joe Ward, O’Donnell and Sheelan Cup honours with the Collon men, captaining the team for the latter victory of 2017. He now runs a successful denim clothing company, Carpe Omnia, with his brother, John, who played League of Ireland for Cabinteely. Last played for Mattock in 2020.

Patrick Reilly (St Bride’s)

Having played on the 40 for Louth minors in 2011 and midfield with Dundalk Colleges, this campaign was Reilly’s introduction to defending at this level. He was a solid presence through the run to the final and would later play full-back under Aidan O’Rourke and Kelly at senior level. He got back in the senior panel under Wayne Kierans and Mickey Harte on the back of driving St Bride’s to their first championship since 1967 in 2020.

Anthony Williams (Dreadnots)

The Dreadnots clubman really came alive during the U21s’ run, his driving bursts up the field acting as a crucial link between defence and attack. He has arguably had the most accomplished senior career of anybody involved in 2012, only injury preventing him from an active role in Louth’s latest Division 3 promotion. Made his debut under Kelly three years later.

Eoin O’Connor (St Patrick’s)

Captain of the team and recognised as the team’s biggest prospect. O’Connor won four SFC medals with St Patrick’s around this period as well as Sigerson Cup honours with DCU. A highly talented player who played senior under Kelly, Louth overcame Longford in the U21 quarter-final in Haggardstown despite having the Lordship man sent off at a midway juncture.

Shane O’Hanlon (Geraldines)

Injury deprived Shane O’Hanlon of the career his talent deserved. The son of former Louth midfielder and a columnist with this newspaper, Seamus O’Hanlon, Shane was outstanding and alongside Cathal Bellew, the standout performer. He was particularly influential in the win over Longford when he scored a fine goal. Won provincial and county intermediate medals with his club as a forward.

Ruairí Moore (O Raghallaigh’s)

The team’s ever-reliable free-taker and another whose best form has come under Kelly, for both club and county. His semi-final effort against Offaly is memorable, particularly for his shrewd use of the ball, and he progressed to become a regular wing- or corner-forward on the senior team, winning promotion from Division 3 in 2017. The main man for O Raghallaigh’s when they won the 2011 intermediate title.

Cathal Bellew (Kilkerley Emmets)

Star of the team and marked by Jack McCaffrey in the final. Bellew never quite reached the peak he was expected to. Hugely impressive at club level, where he won an intermediate championship medal in 2015, his senior county career was brief, albeit he was called in by several managers. Wayne Kierans had him involved as recently as 2020. Kicked a point in the final versus the Dubs and remains key to Kilkerley.

Peter Kirwan (Dreadnots)

The Clogherhead man played league and championship football for Louth at senior level, even if he never reproduced his U21 form on the bigger stage. Kirwan was a natural scorer who has been consistently impressive for Dreadnots, where he remains a potent threat. Scored in the wins over Kilkenny and Offaly. Has developed into more of an inside forward.

Ben Rogan (O Raghallaigh’s)

A tough, direct forward that only Dublin managed to quieten on Louth’s run to the Leinster final. Rogan never quite made it beyond this level but he has been a tremendous club player and likely the reason O Raghallaigh’s retained their senior status for almost a decade. He hit 1-9 across the four games, including 0-4 in the final. Still such a potent marksman.

William Woods (Naomh Fionnbarra)

The former Naomh Fionnbarra star broke a Louth scoring record when kicking 0-13 in the 2018 qualifier win over London. However, that term under Pete McGrath proved to be Woods’ only real season of note with the senior panel. A three-time JFC winner with the Barrs, he transferred to Monaghan side Toome last year, winning a junior league medal having top-scored on their way to the junior championship decider, which they lost.

Barry Hamilton (Geraldines)

Geraldines’ lose has been Manchester City’s gain. Hamilton is working with City in a sports science capacity having previously been on the books with STATSports, for whom he represented with the Croatian national team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Hamilton won an intermediate and provincial championship with Geraldines in 2013.

Mark Neary (St Joseph’s)

Neary played in the early round wins over Kilkenny and Longford. He was in goals for Joes’ intermediate championship success of 2016 and was joint-manager of the club’s minor team that reached the 2019 championship showpiece.

Cian McEvoy (Dreadnots)

A future captain of Dreadnots, McEvoy would go on to forage a good career for himself at club level. Indeed, he remains a vital cog in the Clogher outfit’s make-up. Played against Longford.

Brian Berrill (Naomh Máirtín)

A starter in the opening two rounds, Berrill came in to score a vital late point against Offaly. He won a Cardinal O’Donnell Cup medal with Naomh Máirtín in 2017 but has been working abroad mostly since and so missed their trophy-laden spell.

Stephen Reidy (Geraldines)

Reidy remains a part of the Geraldines’ panel having won Louth and Leinster intermediate titles as well as reaching the 2016 O’Donnell Cup final.

Eamonn O’Neill (St Mochta’s)

A well-known former pub owner, O’Neill played in every round bar the final. He was midfield when St Mochta’s won the intermediate championship (2018) and promotion to Division 1 the following year. Injury curtailed his role in the team’s route to the senior showpiece.

Shane McMahon (St Mochta’s)

Injury and a spell abroad spelt a fairly premature close to his club career, albeit he played up to 2017. Came on in a few games in 2012, including the final. Younger brothers Darren and Ciarán both lined out for Louth in subsequent years.

Niall Devlin (St Fechin’s)

Man of the match in last year’s intermediate final, Niall Devlin has been one of the most consistent forwards in the county over the last decade never to have played for Louth.

Eoghan Duffy (St Fechin’s)

Duffy started the opening round victory over Kilkenny and was used as a substitute thereafter. Played a few seasons for Louth’s seniors, his best being under Wayne Kierans in 2019. Key to St Fechin’s and currently a winger with Boyne.

Seán Donnelly (Cooley Kickhams)

The younger Donnelly brother hasn’t played for Cooley in a few seasons having moved abroad. A prospect who never quite reached the level Kickhams hoped. Elder brother Brian and younger sister Claire both played senior for Louth.

February 22 – Kilkenny 0-2 Louth 6-35 (HT: 0-0 to 1-21)

Kilkenny: G Smith; D Brennan, N Kenny, N Cullinane; D Wilson, K O'Brien, K Delaney; K Bergin, E Walsh; L Blanchfield, B Byrne 0-2, A Fogarty; J Fennelly, D Kelly, A Foley.

Louth: J Flanagan; C Murray, D Campbell, T Hand; M Neary, P Reilly, E Duffy 0-1; E. O'Connor 0-3, S O'Hanlon 0-4; R Moore 1-1, C Bellew 1-5, P Kirwan 0-3; B Rogan 1-4, W Woods 0-4, B Berrill 0-5. Subs: N Devlin 0-3 for O'Connor, E O'Neill 1-1 for Moore, S McMahon 0-1 for Hand, B Hamilton 1-2 for Woods.

Referee: J Hickey.

March 7 – Louth 3-6 Longford 1-10 (HT: 2-2 to 0-6)

Louth: J Flanagan; C Murray, D Campbell, T Hand; M Neary, P Reilly, C McEvoy; E O'Connor 0-1, S O'Hanlon 1-0; R Moore 0-1, C Bellew, P Kirwan; B Rogan 0-2, W Woods 2-1, B Berrill. Subs: B Hamilton 0-1 for Berrill (HT), A Williams for McEvoy (HT), S McMahon for Hand (36), E O'Neill for Kirwan (54), S Reidy for Rogan (60).

Longford: P Collum; R Keogh, B O'Farrell, S Flynn; D Bennett, M Mulvey, D Cooney; P McCormack 0-2, J Keegan; D Farrelly, B McKeon, J McGivney 0-1; D Mimnagh 0-1, R Smyth 1-2, M Hughes 0-3. Subs: J Kelly for Bennett (25), C Clarke 0-1 for J Keegan (48).

Referee: R Malone (Dublin).

March 21 – Louth 0-10 Offaly 0-8 (HT: 0-6 to 0-1)

Louth: J Flanagan; C Murray, D Campbell, T Hand; M McKeown, P Reilly, A Williams; E O'Connor 0-1, S O'Hanlon 0-1; R Moore 0-1, C Bellew, P Kirwan 0-1; B Rogan 0-2, W Woods 0-2, B Hamilton 0-1. Subs: E Duffy for McKeown (37), B Berrill 0-1 for Hamilton (50), E O'Neill for Kirwan (54).

Offaly: G Shiels; C Donoghue, E Rigney, J Kavanagh; S Hannon, J Ledwith, J McPadden; M Brazil, D Kelly; D Hogan 0-1, A Sullivan 0-1, G Guilfoyle; T Spain, B Allen, S Cullen. Subs: M Young for Cullen (24), P Cunningham 0-5 for Spain (25), N Bracken for Kavanagh (33), D Hanlon for Donoghue (33), A McDonagh 0-1 for Hannon (52).

Referee: Fergal Barry (Kildare).

April 4 – Dublin 1-16 Louth 0-8 (HT: 1-7 to 0-4)

Dublin: JB Carthy; S George, K O'Brien, M Concarr; L Fletcher, J Kelly, J McCaffrey 0-1; E Ó Conghaile, C Reddin; M Schutte 0-2, G Sweeney 0-1, D Byrne; C Kilkenny 1-7, P Hudson 0-2, P Ryan. Subs: G Seaver 0-2 for Byrne, H Dawson 0-1 for Ryan, J Small for Concarr, P Maguire for Hudson, E Keogh for Ó Conghaile.

Louth: J Flanagan; D Campbell, C Murray, T Hand; P Reilly, A Williams, M McKeown; E O'Connor, S O'Hanlon; C Bellew 0-1, P Kirwan, R Moore 0-1; B Rogan 0-4, W Woods 0-1, B Hamilton 0-1. Subs: B Berrill for Bellew, E Duffy for Kirwan, S McMahon for Reilly, S Donnelly for Hamilton.

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).