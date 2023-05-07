Louth were inches away from a ‘smash and grab’ win in Offaly during Sunday’s Leinster IFC clash in Clara

Offaly 1-11 Louth 2-6

Had Aoife Russell – who was on the first hat-trick of her senior inter-county career – shot inches lower in the last play of Sunday’s Leinster IFC group encounter in Clara, Louth would have pipped Offaly in the most dramatic circumstances conceivable.

As it transpired, the Glen Emmets clubwoman’s rasping drive cannoned off the crossbar and flew to safety, moments after substitute Lucy White had a goalbound attempt blocked, prompting referee Angela Gallagher to call a halt to proceedings.

"It would have been smash and grab,” said a visibly exasperated Kit Henry at full-time.

"We could have stolen it but when you’re looking at ifs, buts and ands, you have to go back to the drawing board for next week.”

The whistler didn’t have an auspicious outing and Louth appeared to bear the brunt of her interpretation of the rules, awarding against the Reds on 28 occasions compared with 15 in their favour.

Indeed, the decision to give Offaly a penalty midway through the second half was particularly harsh upon immediate viewing. Emer Nally looked to have taken a considerable number of steps before hitting the deck under what appeared to be minimal contact. But, having consulted an umpire, the Dublin official spread her arms wide and Róisín Cockram made no mistake from the spot, putting the hosts ahead for the first time since the opening minutes.

Offaly were clearly the better, more cohesive team, however, and there can be no questioning the merit in their victory at Bretland Park, even if they did benefit from fortune on occasions.

The Reds were very poor and serial offenders where giving the ball away cheaply was concerned. Ultimately, aside from Russell finishes at the start and end of the first half, Henry’s team were outplayed and struggled to engineer any sort of rhythm in their play.

Their only move of quality stemmed from good link-up between Aoife Halligan, Céire Nolan and substitute Kate Flood, with the former picking out Russell whose shot was impressively blocked.

Apart from this, and the attacker’s double, Louth’s only meaningful outlet was Laura Collins, who converted three times from acute angles.

"Offaly were well primed and set-up for this,” the manager added.

"I knew they would be a different team come championship time and they really wanted it that bit more. They were that bit hungrier and we’d a lot of unforced errors. Our ball handling was poor at times.

“I thought we’d kick on a bit in the second half but when these teams get the run on you like that, they really put us to the pin of our collar and spread us wide.

“Our fouling and frees – the penalty was a sucker blow – and we came back into it near the end and hit the crossbar but it would have been daylight robbery to have taken it.”

Notwithstanding their underwhelming display, Louth actually led by 2-2 to 0-6 at half-time and were aided by the not inconsiderable gust for the second period, but they just didn’t deliver whatsoever.

Niamh Rice, who cut the figure of a player low on confidence, and Collins hit a point apiece during the opening 12 minutes of the half but Louth failed to register again until past the hour, in which time they were minus the yellow carded Nolan and trailing by four points.

“We weren’t kicking at range like we have been at training and our final pass was killing us at times. If we got more hands on the ball up front, Kate (Flood), Ricey (Niamh Rice) and Laura Collins are sharpshooters and could have punished them. We just weren’t getting the ball up there.”

OFFALY: Kelley Cunningham; Nicole Farrelly, Anna Grehan, Ava Dolan 0-1; Nicole Buckley, Michelle Mann, Kaytlin Flynn; Emily Bailey 0-1, Emma Maher 0-1; Róisín Ennis 0-1, Amy Gavin Mangan, Saoirse McGuinness 0-1; Eve Kelly 0-1, Róisín Cockram 1-3 (1-0p, 0-3f), Emer Nally 0-2. Subs: Emma Hand for Kelly (HT), Róisín Mealiff for Maher (44), Saorah Doyle for Flynn (58).

LOUTH: Rebecca Lambe-Fagan; Katie Doheny, Eilis Hand, Eimear Murray; Seoda Matthews, Shannen McLaughlin, Caitlin O'Reilly; Áine Breen, Aoife Halligan; Ciara Woods, Niamh Rice 0-1, Mia Duffy; Aoife Russell 2-0, Céire Nolan, Laura Collins 0-4 (1f). Subs: Kate Flood 0-1 for Duffy (28), Rachel Beirth for Doheny (40), Abi Keenan for Rice (50), Lucy White for Woods (60), Holly Lambe-Fagan for O'Reilly (60), Róisín Maguire for Nolan (60).

REFEREE: Angela Gallagher (Dublin).