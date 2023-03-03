Louth well-prepared for camogie league opener at home to Carlow

Louth played Mayo in their camogie league opener last season and take on Carlow on day one this time around. Picture: Warren Matthews

Louth’s senior camogie team begin their Very National League campaign on Saturday with the visit of Carlow to Darver (2pm).

Pauric Dowdall’s side have got a good belt of pre-season training behind them and although coming up against the Barrowsiders, who were relegated from Division 2 last term, optimism is high in the Wee camp.

The Reds have a much bigger panel assembled for this year, with 28 to select from, with former captain Deirdre Dunne (St Bride’s) returning to the panel and last year’s minor stars Ellen McCartney (Mattock Rangers) and Lily Carter (St Kevin’s) joining the squad for the first time.

St Brides’ Orla McGeeney is the team captain with Clodagh Fennell of St Anne’s to serve as her able deputy. Fennell’s sister, Niamh, is also part of the squad and the pair count as the sole set of sisters involved.

There are several players, including goalkeeper Mairead McGahon, with experience of playing in other counties and they will bolster an outfit that is determined to take forward strides following a difficult 2022 campaign.

The camogie leagues have been changed this year and Louth find themselves in Division 3B with Carlow, Wicklow and Roscommon, who they will play over successive Saturdays. The bottom teams in the quartet will progress to the Division 4 semi-finals.

Louth, however, are earmarking the Leinster junior championship and the Nancy Murray Cup, in which they ran Wicklow to a single point 12 months ago, as their main priorities, although they are determined to compete in the league, starting with the daunting challenge of Carlow.

In a bid to prepare for the season ahead, the Reds have been in consultation with a sports psychologist and recently played a packed Dublin intermediate team, going toe to toe with the Sky Blues. They have trained twice weekly in Darver since coming back together and so morale is high approaching the opener.