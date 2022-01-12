Louth well-beaten by Dublin at Parnell Park

12 January 2022; Lee Gannon of Dublin in action against Kyle McElroy of Louth during the O'Byrne Cup Group A match between Dublin and Louth at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Louth’s task was comparable to the Americans in Vietnam at Parnell Park tonight – it was about damage limitation as opposed to actually having a cut off Dublin.

They set about the task with a very inexperienced team, 10 of the XV either making their debut or taken their bow in Longford – James McDonnell, Conor Clarke, Conor Faulkner, Eoin Moore and TJ Doheny each pulling on the red jersey for the first time at senior level.

The approach was defensive and led to the Wee County taking 12 minutes to foray any way meaningfully into the Dublin half – Dermot Campbell kicking the ball well wide from the flank.

While trailing 2-10 to 1-3 at half-time, Louth did at least hold the Dubs goalless until 31 minutes when Harry Ladd finished off a sublime, flowing move past Martin McEneaney.

The second major arrived within two minutes as Cormac Costello, a class apart in the Dublin attack along with Ryan Basquel, netted having fetched spectacularly over Tom Jackson.

Louth’s first half account was opened by Tommy Durnin past the quarter mark and further notches were added by Tadhg McEnaney (mark) and TJ Doheny before, right on the interval, Gabriel Bell burst through and handed Kyle McElroy a tap-in three-pointer.

Mickey Harte made 12 changes at half-time – only McEneaney, Conor Faulkner and Tom Jackson retaining their places – and the introductions of Jay Hughes and Ciarán Byrne did offer a focal point in the Louth attack, both kicking points from play.

Indeed, the gap was whittled back with three early registers – two coming from the again impressive Hughes, who would later retire through injury – but the Dubs brought in All-Ireland winners in Brian Howard and Paddy Small to make sure the gap was never surmountable.

Albeit, the Reds did outscore Dessie Farrell’s team by four points to two in the third quarter after Byrne kicked his second point on the turn, and got back to within seven overall after Conor Early dropped over a beauty and Byrne split the posts with a free.

However, with McEneaney seeing more action as the fixture progressed, a third goal was coming and it came via substitute Lorcan O’Dell, who won and converted a penalty, following a flurry of Dublin points.

Dublin: Michael Shiel; Adam Rafter, David Byrne, Lee Gannon; Ciarán Gallagher, John Small, Niall Scully; Brian Fenton 0-3, Cameron McCormack 0-1; Ross McGarry 0-2, Warren Egan, David Lacey 0-2; Harry Ladd 1-2, Ryan Basquel 0-2, Cormac Costello 1-5 (0-3f)

Subs: Darragh Conlon for Gannon (HT), Brian Howard for Gallagher (44), Aaron Byrne 0-1 for Egan (47), Paddy Small for Lacey (50), Mark Lavin for McGarry (55), Tom Lahiff for Small (65), Lorcan O'Dell 1-1 (1-0 penalty) for Costello (65), Shane Carthy for McCormack (69)

Louth: Martin McEneaney; Tom Jackson, Dermot Campbell, Conor Clarke; Conor Faulkner, Gerard Browne, Gabriel Bell; Tommy Durnin 0-1, Jack Murphy; James McDonnell, Eoin Moore, TJ Doheny 0-1); Tadhg McEnaney 0-1 (mark), Cathal Fleming, Kyle McElroy (1-0)

Subs: Donal McKenny for Campbell (HT), Conall McKeever for Clarke (HT), Seán Healy for Browne (HT), Leonard Grey for Bell (HT), Bevan Duffy for Durnin (HT), Conor Early 0-1 for Murphy (HT), Liam Jackson for McDonnell (HT), Eoghan Callaghan for Moore (HT), Niall Sharkey for Doheny (HT), Jay Hughes 0-2 (1f) for McEneaney (HT), Ciarán Byrne 0-4 (1f) for Fleming (HT), Dáire Nally for McElroy (HT), McDonnell for Hughes (52)

Referee: Fintan Pierce (Offaly)