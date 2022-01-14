Louth welcome new faces and old back into National League panel

Sara Moore (St Fechin’s) and Jennifer McCourt (Roche Emmets) are among a raft of new players added to the Louth team by manager Wayne Freeman ahead of the National League.

The Reds return to Division 3 this season, after a gap of well over a decade, and the team boss has been putting the squad through their paces since well before Christmas.

They face a tough National League group with matches versus Sligo, Roscommon and Down, in that order, though the return of former captain Aoife Byrne (St Mochta’s) to the squad will soften the blow of the retired Clan na Gael star Denise McKenna.

Other newcomers from last year include defender Jenny Mulrey (St Fechin’s), Hannah O’Neill (Newtown Blues), Abi Keenan (Roche), Katie Matthews (Hunterstown Rovers), Ciara Woods (Clan na Gael), Ruth Hanna (St Bride’s) and goalkeeper Annemarie Breen (Naomh Fionnbarra).

Louth faced Tyrone in a challenge match held at Darver over the weekend where several squad members got game time under the watchful gaze of Freeman and selectors Lee Hunt and Jack MacNamee, who has been added to the coaching crew for the Kildare’s man’s third campaign at the helm.

Last year’s Division 4-winning captain Shannen McLaughlin remains part and parcel of the defence Louth will field moving into the spring, with Sarah Quinn, the Foxrock-Cabinteely clubwoman, set to return to the fold in the coming sessions after the Dublin outfit’s run to the provincial senior final before Christmas.

Up front, the Reds still have their fearsome scoring unit – Kate Flood (St Patrick’s), Lauren Boyle (Cooley Kickhams), Niamh Rice (Cooley Kickhams) and Laura Collins (Newtown Blues). It is believed the management are very impressed by Roche teenager Abi Keenan – a prolific scorer at underage level – while Ciara Woods is a renowned goalscorer for Clans.