Louth unable to capture the Rebels for a second time as Cork win crucial All-Ireland qualifier in Navan

Louth 1-17 Cork 1-19

Luke Fahy of Cork in action against Peter Lynch of Louth during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Louth and Cork at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath.

It hung like a rotten stench across Páirc Tailteann, the sense that Louth’s hopes of progressing beyond the group phase of the All-Ireland SFC series had gone following the defeat by Cork in Navan.

Players interacted with supporters, wearing wry smiles as the congregation scattered over the Páirc Tailteann turf tried to throw positivity a lifebuoy in the choppy currents of realism. Given Kerry and Mayo are on horizon, the odds of Louth graduating from the preliminary stage are on a par with the 5000/1 optimistic bettors would have got if predicting Leicester City to win the Premier League in 2015.

Of course, there were several decisions on Saturday afternoon that could have stirred the outcome, as a compound of contentious officiating, poor decision-making by players at crucial junctures and Cork’s superior physicality reacted corrosively to rust Louth’s 1/16th of grip on the Sam Maguire Cup.

The Reds now need a minor miracle to progress and arguably the most disappointing aspect of the loss was that it came against a Rebels side that are far from accomplished. Even then, despite taking a lead 12 minutes from the end via Sam Mulroy, a notch which exploded the decibel level, Cork, it seemed, were never out of their comfort zone.

Their utter dominance of the midfield exchanges, where Colm O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire delivered remarkable displays, was in contrast to the National League meeting of the sides in March, when Tommy Durnin’s ability to outfield the pair stilted the platform upon which Louth based their winning burst.

The tables were well and truly turned on summer sod, however, and even when the ball did break, most notably when deep inside the six additional minutes at the end of the second half, Cork players were sharpest to hoover up whatever was going. John O’Rourke collected a vital break with just a point in the difference and drew a foul from which Conor Corbett received possession, firing over to seal victory for the Munster natives.

"In a lot of games this year, in the league as well, there was never more than a score in it and I think maybe we're a small bit battle-hardened and we knew how to manage it out there,” was the view of Cork boss John Cleary.

Falling behind has been a recurrent trend in Louth matches this term, many of which have ended desirably, including in their two previous matches on Boyneside. The Reds recovered from five down against Meath and eight in arrears versus Westmeath to prevail on both occasions.

And while they managed to overturn a 1-11 to 0-8 deficit through a devastating 13-minute salvo, which included a goal by Liam Jackson after he had robbed Daniel O’Mahony of possession, to lead inside the final quarter, such dominance was unsustainable and Cork bagged three points in succession around the hour mark to deflate Louth’s revival somewhat.

"You don’t want to be in those situations but it’s nearly the way we’ve been all year,” said Wee defender Niall Sharkey.

"It’s not bad in a way because we knew when we went six points down – we were eight points down here against Westmeath – not to panic.”

MAJOR MOMENTS

Although the free count was similar, there were several moments that shone the spotlight on the official.

Louth attacker Craig Lennon was impeded as he strove to get on the end of a Durnin pass on 16 minutes but with play waved on Cork surged clear, the ball ending with Chris Óg Jones who got his defence-splitting delivery off towards the inrushing Maguire despite being fouled.

Whistler Martin McNally was a tad too eager to blow for the free when the advantage was with the Cork midfielder given he had only James Califf to beat.

The most debatable call of the half actually involved the Louth goalkeeper who was deemed to have overcarried when pressured by the outstanding Brian Hurley. It seemed to be a harsh call live and replays backed up the notion.

Hurley showed no mercy by picking out Ruairí Deane quickly and the Bantry man marauded into Louth territory, picked out Brian O’Driscoll and he made no mistake with a ruthless dispatch to the net after 17 minutes, making it 1-3 to 0-3.

Wind-aided, and with Deane, Seán Powter, Hurley, Jones and the central pairing purring, Cork pushed out their lead to four at the interval – 1-8 to 0-7 – with the excellent Mulroy, who had calls for a penalty waved away at one stage, and Peter Lynch the sole above-average performers for Louth.

"It is a game of two halves and you maybe have to be a bit conservative in the first half,” added Mickey Harte. “I suppose we would have been conservative had we not conceded the goal… That would have been us going perfectly to script and how we wanted to.”

Within 11 minutes of Jones giving the Rebels a six-point cushion, Leonard Grey had levelled and then Mulroy dropped over a beauty, turning away to the terrace and letting out a palpable roar of delight.

The Louth captain was inspirational at times but twice gifted possession away that led to Cork scores in the closing minutes, during which Conor Early had a shot that many supporters deemed to have gone over only for the umpire to wave wide.

"The thing you’re very disappointed about is the outcome because that is critical in these games, but I’m certainly not disappointed in our effort, the energy they put into the game and some of the very good football that was played too,” said Harte.

“Even though you probably want to win these games, a draw would have been some consolation.”

Instead, Louth’s only source of comfort is the fact that they have two more games to salvage their championship bid. The opposition will go up a few ratchets in terms of standard, however.

LOUTH: James Califf; Dermot Campbell, Peter Lynch 0-1, Niall Sharkey; Leonard Grey 0-1, Anthony Williams, Donal McKenny; Tommy Durnin 0-1, Conor Early 0-1; Conall McKeever, Sam Mulroy 0-8 (4f), Bevan Duffy; Paul Mathews, Ciarán Downey 0-2, Craig Lennon 0-1. Subs: Dylan McKeown 0-1 for Mathews (HT), Dáire McConnon for Duffy (HT), Liam Jackson 1-0 for Campbell (39), Conor Grimes 0-1 for Lennon (44), Conall McCaul for McConnon (65)

CORK: Mícheál Aodh Martin; Maurice Shanley, Daniel O’Mahony, Tommy Walsh; Luke Fahy, Seán Meehan, Mattie Taylor; Colm O’Callaghan 0-2, Ian Maguire 0-2; Killian O’Hanlon 0-1, Seán Powter 0-1, Brian O’Driscoll 1-1; Ruairí Deane, Brian Hurley 0-8 (6f), Chris Óg Jones 0-1. Subs: Kevin O'Donovan for Meehan (21), Stephen Sherlock 0-1 for Powter (48), Cian Kiely for Walsh (49), Eoghan McSweeney for O’Hanlon (56), Conor Corbett 0-1 for Jones (64), John O’Rourke 0-1 for Hurley (70)

REFEREE: Martin McNally (Monaghan).