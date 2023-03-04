Louth U20s suffer another deflating defeat as Monaghan win Philly McGuinness Cup tie in Castleblayney

Louth U20 footballers went down to a convincing defeat at the hands of Monaghan in Castleblayney on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

This was another deflating outing for Louth as Monaghan ensured the Reds completed their Philly McGuinness Cup campaign without a win.

The highlight of the programme was the draw with Armagh but the losses in both Westmeath and at St Mary’s Park, Castleblayney, against the Farney natives have been very concerning.

Opposition teams are scoring off the Louth kickouts, the Wee full-back line is being subjected to tremendous scrutiny and the forward play lacks coherency and rhythm. That Monaghan were far from world beaters and still won the match at their leisure is perhaps the most worrying aspect.

Louth’s return of just five points from play underlines their offensive struggles. Whereas when the Reds go forward and transfer the ball into the attacking third, the number clogging the scoring zone is vast, other teams appear able to locate their men inside much easier at the opposite end, with subsequent support runs off the shoulder and effective interchanges perforating gaps that yield registration opportunities.

In midfielder Thomás Hughes, winger Daniel McCaughey and clinical finishers Cian Conlon and Stephen Mooney, Monaghan had the match’s outstanding players, with Conlon’s well-taken goal in the first half nudging Paul Curran’s charges into a 1-5 to six-point interval lead.

On several occasions either side of the break, Monaghan were gifted openings through slack Louth play in danger areas. Indeed, the hosts opted to give Wee goalkeeper Connor Browne an uncontested kickout to his closest teammates before pressing as the receiver tried to cross the 45.

Conlon capitalised twice on handling errors with a swift brace early in the closing quarter and it all compounded a difficult afternoon for the Reds, whose heads were well down long in advance of the full-time whistle.

Christy Grimes’ men did carve out some half chances for goals but the final pass was too often lacking and then composure in front of the target was missing in several other instances. Albeit, Monaghan’s full-backs – Niall Meehan in particular – defended heroically at times.

To Browne’s credit, he kept Louth in the contest with two smashing saves either side of half-time after slick build-up by the home forwards.

The visitors led twice inside the opening quarter but Conlon’s 1-1 salvo within a minute was the turning point as despite Liam Flynn and Dara McDonnell pointing, a foreboding sense of the inevitable descended upon the affair. Louth, despite closing to within the minimum on three occasions, seemed to have neither the confidence nor conviction nor belief that they could seize control of their own destiny.

A league match this may have been, but winning is a habit equally as much as not winning is. Louth move into the championship without a competitive victory to their credit this term and altering that record may prove difficult on this evidence.

MONAGHAN: Darragh Croarkin; Ryan Duffy, Louis Kelly, Niall Meehan; Bobby Walker, James Slevin, Caolan O’Reilly; Thomás Hughes, Mark McPhilips 0-1; Daniel McCaughey, Michael Hamill 0-1, Dylan Byrne; Cian Conlon 1-5 (0-1 45), Stephen Mooney 0-6 (4f), Hugh McDonald. Subs: Seán Treanor, Dylan McConnell 0-1 (1m), Conor Eccles.

LOUTH: Connor Browne; Fionn Tipping, Beanón Corrigan 0-1 (1 45), Mark Houlihan; Tom Cunniffe, Seán Reynolds 0-1, Cameron Maher; Dara McDonnell 0-2 (2f), Daniel Reilly; Darragh Dorian, Kieran McArdle 0-3 (3f), Liam Flynn 0-1; Kyle McElroy 0-1, Tom Matthews, Harry Butterly 0-2. Subs: James Rogers for Maher (21), Seán Callaghan for Cunniffe (HT), Ben Gartlan 0-1 (1m) for McElroy (35), Aaron McGlew for Reilly (43), Jack McKeever for Rogers (50).

REFEREE: Micheál Moore (Down).