Louth U20s pick up first win of the season in Stabannon

Louth picked up their first win of this year’s Leo Murphy Cup with an eight-point triumph over Antrim in Stabannon on Saturday.

The Wee County’s impressive previous performance against Tyrone earned a draw, setting them up nicely to pick up their first victory at this level since 2020 against a Saffrons side who had been beaten in their opening two fixtures.

Despite the slight breeze favouring the Reds, the game started off evenly with both sides exchanging scores – Carl Gillespie’s point after five minutes being the home side’s best piece of play in the first half following an impressive move, started by Daniel Reilly, which finished in Kieran McArdle finding Gillespie who slotted over from 20 yards out.

Antrim nearly found the net soon after. Careless play in the Louth defence led to a stray kickpass finding an unmarked attacker. However, goalkeeper Dylan Cassidy was on hand to pull off a fine save.

Louth gradually began to take control from there on. A free from Gillespie and points by Liam Flynn and Cian Sands saw the hosts open up a four-point lead shortly before the break. The gap was, ultimately, two at half-time, 0-7 to five.

Not long after the interval, Louth went five ahead after another fine score from Sands. Although an Antrim point, followed by a well-worked goal shortly after, closed the gap to a single point, against the run of play.

The key to Louth’s victory was their fast transitional play, with Peter Lynch, Sands, Flynn and McArdle instrumental in most of the fluid attacking, and following a long pass inside to Flynn, he turned his man with a brilliant burst of pace and cracked a shot off the crossbar. However, full-forward Kyle McElroy was on hand to palm the ball to the net, restoring Louth’s four-point advantage, 1-11 to 1-7.

Another McElroy free was in response to yet another well-taken score from the visitors and, as the game petered out, Sands, again, found an opening in the heart of the Antrim defence, eventually laying off to Flynn who found substitute Eoin Hackett and he powerfully finished to the net. A brilliantly worked Louth counter coming from a fast break, a trait which was possibly lacking in their opening matches.

The Saffrons would finish with 14 men as Louth closed on a spectacular note, Seán Reynolds splitting the posts from range.

Louth: Dylan Cassidy; Cillian Taaffe, Páraic McKenny, Mark Holohan, Thomas Rice, Peter Lynch, Cian Sands 0-2; Beanón Corrigan 0-1, Aaron Crawford; Liam Flynn 0-1, Brian Brady 0-1, Kieran McArdle 0-1; Daniel Reilly, Kyle McElroy 1-4 (0-3f), Carl Gillespie 0-2 (1f).

Subs: Cian Connor for Reilly, Eoin Hackett 1-0 for Crawford, Ronan McBride for Taaffe, Seán Reynolds 0-1 (f) for Brady, Fionn Cumiskey for Gillespie.

Referee: Keith Sheerin (Meath).