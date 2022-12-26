Louth U20s learn their league and Leinster Championship opponents

O Raghallaighs player Daniel Reilly was part of the Louth U20 squad that faced Antrim in the Leo Murphy Cup last season and is back on board for another crack under Christy Grimes and Derek Walsh. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Louth U20s will face Dublin, Offaly and Wicklow in the Leinster Championship following last week's draw confirmation.

The competition has a new format, reverting to a group stage programme as opposed to the straight knockout which saw the Reds bow out at the opening hurdle in each of the past four terms.

Christy Grimes' and Derek Walsh's side take on Offaly at home in their first match and host Wicklow either side of a visit to Parnell Park to oppose the Dubs.

The top two will advance to the knockout stage but the group winner will have the additional carrot of direct passage through to the provincial semi-final.

Beforehand, the Wee men are to enter the Philly McGuinness Cup instead of the Leo Murphy Cup which they have played for in preparation for the championship in recent seasons.

They are guaranteed three fixtures here as well with the opening assignment pitting the Reds against Westmeath away on Saturday, February 11. They host Armagh seven days later before travelling to Monaghan in early March. The top team in the two respective groups will contest the showpiece.

There is a fair bit of expectation around the U20s considering current Louth senior panellists Kieran McArdle (St Bride's), Seán Reynolds (Stabannon Parnells) and Beanón Corrigan (Geraldines) are all eligible for the grade.

O Raghallaighs' Kyle McElroy, Harry Butterly of Stabannon Parnells, Josh Finlay (St Kevin's), Cameron Maher (St Kevin's), Liam Flynn (Mattock Rangers), Cillian Taaffe (Hunterstown Rovers), Daniel Reilly (O Raghallaighs), Shane Halpenny (Hunterstown Rovers), Mark Holohan (St Fechin's) and Fionn Cumiskey (Kilkerley Emmets) are among the players from last season's squad who can play once more.

Meanwhile, Ardee St Mary's minor stars Seán Callaghan and Tadhg McDonnell, along with DD Reilly of Roche Emmets, have been called in from the 2022 batch of U17s, with Dara McDonnell, the Naomh Máirtín powerhouse, joining the squad having turned down the opportunity 12 months ago.